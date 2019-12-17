EastEnders SPOILERS: Ben and Callum to split this Christmas?

With Callum's other half, Ben Mitchell, preoccupied with helping dad Phil get revenge, it's little wonder Callum's feeling a little lonely this Christmas in EastEnders.

New pictures of the pair show an anguished looking Callum with a bag slung over his shoulder, handing Ben a gift.

We can't see Ben's reaction, but does the look on Callum's face say it all? Are these two heading for splitsville?

Callum has a gift for Ben (Credit: BBC)

The exchange between the pair takes place on Christmas Eve, but Ben has other things on his mind as Phil has uncovered the truth about Sharon's baby.

Viewers have known for months that the baby Sharon is carrying is not Phil's, but actually Keanu Taylor's.

To make matters worse, Keanu has become like a son to Phil as he's engaged to Phil's daughter, Louise, AND she's also recently given birth to his child.

Messy.

But at the moment, Phil is convinced Jack Branning is the father after spotting several intimate exchanges between Jack and Sharon.

Jack is kidnapped (Credit: BBC)

With Phil going to extreme lengths - including kidnap - to get to the truth, he's set to discover all on Christmas Eve, ahead of the fallout on Christmas Day.

The consequences will be far-reaching and Keanu actor Danny Walters has teased to Digital Spy: "Keanu is teetering on the edge of danger definitely.

"He can see that Phil is unsettled since Lisa's outburst in The Vic, and he knows exactly what Phil is capable of."

Lisa made a speech outing Sharon's secret (Credit: BBC)

Recently on the BBC soap, Lisa Fowler - played by Lucy Benjamin - spilled the beans to Phil in an effort to get revenge on Sharon who she blames for Mel's death.

With Keanu set to exit, it seems certain this will play out as his departure plot.

Bosses have remained tight-lipped on how Keanu will leave Albert Square but Executive Producer Jon Sen has previously teased that his exit will be devastating.

There won't be too many smiles for Keanu this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

He explained: "Keanu's story is set to come to a dramatic and blistering conclusion in the near future as one of best kept secrets on the Square is finally revealed with devastating consequences.

"We'd all like to thank Danny for his nuanced performance as Keanu Taylor over the last two and half years.

"What Danny has brought to his character has been one of the reasons the 'Sheanu' affair has been such compulsive viewing for fans."

