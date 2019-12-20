The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Top secret EastEnders Christmas script 'STOLEN from car of Chantelle Atkins star Jessica Plummer'

By Robert Leigh
Soap bosses are said to have experienced a tense cliffhanger over their own following reports a script for the Christmas episodes of EastEnders was pinched as cast member Jessica Plummer's car was broken into.

According to The Sun, producers were left in a panic by the theft of the "top secret" document, terrified that the BBC soap's plot lines and stories  for the seasonal specials could be leaked ahead of scenes being aired.

The tabloid claims thieves made off with the script and the Chantelle Atkins star's gym gear as her car was parked outside the nursery of Jessica's daughter.

It is reported those responsible for the smash and grab raid have not yet been caught by police. 

Thieves raided Jessica's car (Credit: BBC)

The newspaper also reckons show bosses considered having the festive instalments from Walford completely rewritten - but stuck with the original plans when no details from the stolen scripts were made public.

It is not clear when the theft occurred, but that apparent decision to 'wait and see' seems to indicate the theft may not have been a very recent one.

They were more concerned about details of the Christmas episodes getting leaked to the public.

An unnamed friend of Jessica’s is quoted as telling The Sun that the 27-year-old was devastated by the possibility of making a bad impression with execs.

The source is reported to have said: "Her heart sunk. She’s only been in the show for less than a year and she was absolutely terrified of upsetting EastEnders top brass."

Bosses do not blame Jessica (Credit: BBC)

The insider went on to claim the higher ups did not blame Jessica for the matter at all.

"They were more concerned about details of the Christmas episodes getting leaked to the public – and spoiling all their hard work," the anonymous pal continued.

"They waited it out though and it seems to have paid off as nothing has come of it."

ED! has approached a representative for EastEnders for comment.

But other TV sources have hinted to ED! that the stolen script may not have contained scenes intended for the Christmas episodes.

Bosses had considered rewriting episodes (Credit: BBC)

