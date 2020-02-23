Emmerdale legend Steve Halliwell reportedly returning after six-month break

Soap veteran and Emmerdale legend Steve Halliwell is returning to the show after a six-month break.

The Zak Dingle actor hasn't been seen on screens since last summer, when his on-screen wife Lisa tragically died.

Steve has starred in the soap since 1994 (Credit: ITV)

Zak went on to kiss his sister-in-law, Faith Dingle - drawing rage from the rest of the family.

The kiss formed part of Faith's exit,while Zak went off to visit his granddaughter Debbie in Scotland, where she needed his help to look after her children.

But now Zak is returning, with Steve already having filmed his comeback scenes.

A source told The Sun Online: "Steve's back on set and is already filming scenes for Zak's return to the show.

"He was off screen for a break, but it was mainly as Zak wasn't involved in the Who Shot Graham storyline.

"But fans will have missed him - he's a show legend after all - and he'll be back on their screens in a few weeks time. He's having a great time back on set and everyone was really pleased to see him at work."

Debbie won't be returning anytime soon (Credit: ITV)

But while Steve is back filming, it doesn't look like his on-screen granddaughter Charley Webb will be following him as Debbie.

Last month, Charley said: "I'm on maternity leave at the moment. It's been good, but three kids is a different ball game.

"It's been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return at the moment."

Charley has now clarified what she meant after reports suggested it inferred she wasn't returning to work.

She told OK! magazine: "What I meant was there is no set return date yet. Emmerdale has asked me and we have talked but I haven't confirmed anything. I don't have any plans to leave the show, but I might take a bit longer than a year off."

Last year, Charley's alter ego decided to move to Scotland to run a garage she had been left by family member Lisa Dingle.

Charley, who is married to Emmerdale's David Metcalfe actor Matthew Wolfenden, has three children, nine-year-old Buster, four-year-old Bowie, and Ace, who is nearly seven months.

