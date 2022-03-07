Emmerdale: Will Manpreet go down for Andrea’s murder as Meena lies to police?

Emmerdale serial killer Meena murdered Andrea Tate last year, but could Manpreet go down for Andrea’s murder?

Currently Meena is in prison after being charged with her crimes which include the murder of Andrea Tate, Ben Tucker and Leanna Cavanagh.

In tonight’s scenes (Monday, March 7) Manpreet went to visit Meena in prison, hoping she would confess to her crimes.

Meena told Manpreet she would need to tell the police that she lied in her testimony to protect Liam, who pushed Meena off the bridge when she bragged about killing his daughter Leanna.

Meena then asked if Manpreet was grateful for getting Charles’s girlfriend Andrea out of the picture so Manpreet could be with Charles again.

But Manpreet was sickened by Meena’s words and slapped her.

Afterwards Manpreet told Meena to confess or she’d never see her again. It seemed like Meena was ready to confess her crimes to police but it looks like she had other plans.

She later went to speak to the detectives in charge and told them that it was Manpreet who killed Andrea, making out her older sister forced her to take the blame for Andrea’s murder.

But what does this mean for Manpreet?

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Manpreet go down for Andrea’s murder after Meena tells more lies?

This week, the police take Manpreet in for questioning over Meena’s latest accusations.

Manpreet feels like she’ll never be able to escape the shadow cast by Meena’s actions.

While it’s not been revealed what’s next for Manpreet, it looks like she could be in trouble.

Some fans have predicted that Andrea is still alive, in witness protection and will return to help bring down Meena.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!