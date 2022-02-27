Emmerdale: Andrea back from the dead to finish off Meena?

Emmerdale fans are convinced Andrea Tate is still alive and hiding under police protection.

The wedding planner was left to die in a fire by Meena Jutla in October – but viewers never saw her body.

Emmerdale fans are convinced Meena Jutla made a big mistake (Credit: ITV)

Instead they saw her fight to survive and then a noise come from her walkie talkie.

And with serial killer Meena now in prison awaiting trial – fans think something is amiss.

However, fans are convinced Andrea is still alive.

They are sure she will return to give evidence at Meena’s trial and and ensure she’s put away for good.

One said: “Andrea isn’t dead she will be back in the court case she is in a police safe house.

A second said: “There is a twist coming. In Hollyoaks, everyone thought Sid was dead after Victor stabbed him.

Emmerdale fans predicting a twist with Meena’s victims

“He kind of died in Ste’s arms but he came back after Victor was arrested and said he was in a police safe house.”

A third said: “The ones she murdered we saw their bodies or just before they died.

“With Andrea she was still alive what if someone picked up on the Talker thing. I don’t think Andrea is dead and there is a twist coming.”

But is Andrea still alive in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Actress Anna Nightingale previously teased the possibility of Andrea still being alive.

She told OK! magazine: “I love the fan theories. I don’t go looking for them, but when they get sent to me I love it.

“That sounds pretty epic. I would love it. On both parts at the moment, it’s a chapter done, but you never know, so never say never.

“That version of Andrea’s a reality sounds really cool.

“I’d love to imagine her in some witness protection house, plotting how she’s going to return not only for Kim but for Meena as well. I’d like to live in that world. That sounds amazing.”

