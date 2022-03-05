How to be an extra on Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders

For some people, working on Emmerdale, Coronation Street or EastEnders as an extra is a lifelong dream.

Yes, some people – known as an extra – are paid to just walk around on set and sup a pint in the Rovers, Woolpack or Queen Vic – and here’s how you can do it too.

Emmerdale has strict procedures to become an extra (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale

If you want to get yourself on screen in Emmerdale as an extra then there’s only one way to do it.

Star Casting in Leeds hold the key for background artists.

They have supplied extras to Emmerdale for more than 25 years – and they’re still going now.

They say on their website: “If you’re fun, friendly , punctual and want to be on tv, and have the ability to listen and take directions whilst on set…

“All ages and diverse artists welcome.”

AJ Odudu appeared on Corrie as an extra for years (Credit: Splash)

Coronation Street

Appearing on the famous cobbles isn’t as easy as just joining an agency like on Emmerdale.

The ITV soap is very picky about who it selects to appear on screen – and so the process is secretive.

At the very minimum potential extras need to be signed up with a casting agency just like Strictly’s AJ Odudu was.

And then there are various checks to make sure candidates are suitable – and even then it’s not a given that they will be selected.

Tracy has been pulling pints on EastEnders for longer than most of the cast (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders

Much like Coronation Street and Emmerdale, EastEnders uses a variety of secret agencies to find its background talent.

Based in London, they will be in competition for other shows filming around the capital.

But some like barmaid Tracy and market stall holder Shrimpy have become characters in their own rights.

How much do soap extras earn?

It’s a closely guarded secret – but a leaked report back in 2016 revealed a ballpark figure.

Then an extra could get paid £84 per day for a part in which they don’t speak.

Taking their figures from the Film Artistes Association they said that pay changes according to what the extra is required to do.

An extra £50.50 is reportedly added for speaking a line, and £30.50 for a special reaction, such as a surprised face.

Not bad for a day wandering the cobbles.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

