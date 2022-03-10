Emmerdale characters Charity and Vanessa came close to sharing a kiss in tonight’s episode (Thursday, March 10), but will they get back together?

Recently Vanessa returned to the village and discovered her ex-fiancée Charity is now in a relationship with the guy she cheated on her with – Mackenzie.

This week, Charity was planning the grand reopening of the Woolpack. However her cousin and former Woolpack owner Chas planned a celebration for Liv and Vinny on the same day as the reopening.

In tonight’s episode, the reopening didn’t go to plan with few people turning up to the event. Most of the Dingles were attending Liv and Vinny’s wedding reception.

Chas and Charity had a huge fight (Credit: ITV)

Charity confronted Chas and the two cousins ended up fighting. Also frustrated with boyfriend Mack, Charity fired him from the pub.

Later Vanessa came to see Charity and the two had a drink at the pub together.

Charity was sad the reopening didn’t go well and Vanessa tried to make her see on the bright side.

As Charity admitted she wished she could turn back time, Vanessa leaned in for a kiss and Charity told her how much she wanted this.

Charity and Vanessa nearly kissed (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Does Manpreet Sharma in Emmerdale have more secrets about murderous sister Meena?

But as Charity leaned in, Vanessa pulled away and ran out.

Will the former couple get back together?

Emmerdale: Will Charity and Vanessa get back together?

It has not been revealed what’s next for Charity and Vanessa.

After Vanessa returned, fans begged for the couple to get back together, but will they?

Since her return, Vanessa and Charity appear to have put the past behind them and have formed a friendship with Vanessa allowing Charity to see her son Johnny, who Charity adopted.

Now it looks like Charity and Mack’s relationship could be in danger.

Could this be leading up to a reunion for the former couple?

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Noah claims another victim

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Do you want Charity and Vanessa to get back together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!