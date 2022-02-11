Emmerdale: Who will be the one to end Meena’s reign of terror?

Emmerdale serial killer Meena Jutla returned to the village tonight (Friday, February 11).

She’s back to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend Billy and his fiancée Dawn, who are due to marry on Valentine’s Day.

But will Meena be taken down and if so, who will do it?

Emmerdale: Who will take Meena down?

Billy Fletcher

Dawn and Billy are meant to be getting married (Credit: ITV)

Billy and Meena dated Meena briefly towards the end of 2021. However she was furious when he broke things off with her to get back with Dawn.

Spoilers reveal Meena will return and take Billy and Dawn to a remote viaduct after their wedding ceremony.

Will Billy be the one to take Meena down?

Dawn Taylor

Will Dawn take Meena down? (Credit: ITV)

Meena wants revenge on Dawn for ‘stealing’ Billy.

Dawn is not to be underestimated though, don’t forget she killed DI Malone in self-defence, so we know she’s capable of murder too.

Will Dawn snap and kill Meena to protect her new husband?

Manpreet Sharma

Meena tried to kill Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet is Meena’s older sister and after she became suspicious of Meena’s behaviour, Meena held her captive.

Soon Manpreet found out that Meena murdered Nadine, Leanna, Andrea and Ben.

Meena attempted to murder Manpreet and Vinny Dingle in a barn, but they were saved when Liam came along.

Meena actress Paige Sandhu has revealed she would like Meena to be killed by Manpreet.

One fan thinks Manpreet could be the one to stop Meena.

I think Liam or Manpreet will stop Meena ruined Billy and Dawn's Wedding. #Emmerdale. — Carl Adams (@CarlAdams94) February 7, 2022

Vinny Dingle

Meena kidnapped Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Vinny was kidnapped by Meena and she attempted to kill him.

Meena also allowed Liv to go to prison for Ben Tucker’s murder.

If Vinny finds out Meena is back, will he set out to punish her? Could he team up with the rest of the Dingles to dish out her final lesson?

Liv Flaherty

Poor Liv went to prison for killing Ben, but Meena was the one who murdered him (Credit: ITV)

Liv was blamed for Ben Tucker’s murder and was charged.

She went to prison but was recently released when new evidence was found proving Meena was Ben’s killer.

Although she is out of prison now, will Liv want revenge on Meena for allowing her to go to prison for her crimes?

Victoria Sugden

Meena tried to kill Vic (Credit: ITV)

Meena tried to drown Victoria during the survival challenge last year, as she knew her boyfriend David wanted to leave her for Vic.

Victoria originally thought Meena saved her and after Vic and David got together, they went to Portugal.

When they returned, they learnt of Meena’s crimes and Victoria was shocked to realise Meena tried to kill her.

Will Victoria try to get her revenge by taking Meena’s down?

David Metcalfe

David and Meena dated (Credit: ITV)

Meena is David’s ex-girlfriend.

Now knowing she tried to kill Victoria and killed Leanna, his son Jacob‘s girlfriend, will he try to bring Meena down for bringing so much sadness to his family?

Emmerdale: Will the victim’s families get revenge on Meena?

Jacob Gallagher

Recently Jacob found out Meena killed Leanna (Credit: ITV)

Jacob now knows that Meena murdered his on-off girlfriend Leanna.

Still grieving for her, will he try to bring Meena down if he finds out she’s back in the village?

Liam Cavanagh

Meena killed Liam’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

When Manpreet told Liam that Meena murdered his daughter Leanna, he was enraged and chased after her. However she managed to escape by getting a ride with a truck driver.

Liam told Cain he wants Meena dead for murdering Leanna. If he finds out she’s back, will he get his revenge? Some fans think so.

#Emmerdale I really hope that Liam saves Dawn and Billy at their wedding then shots meena in the back — ✨Monique✨ (@queenmonique_19) February 7, 2022

Leyla Cavanagh

Will Leyla go after revenge? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla is Liam’s wife, stepmother to Leanna and biological mother to Jacob. She is also planning Billy and Dawn’s wedding and was good friends with Andrea Tate.

Leyla has very good reason to want punish Meena.

She’s taken the law into her own hands before when she faced off with Maya Stepney over grooming Jacob, so we’re sure Leyla won’t be scared to take on Meena.

But who would win?

Priya Sharma

Will Priya take Meena down? (Credit: ITV)

When Priya found out about Meena’s crimes she was furious. Especially as she realised Meena started the maze fire which left her scarred from burns.

Priya did blame Manpreet for not spotting her sister’s psychopathic tendencies, however she soon realised that it wasn’t Manpreet’s fault.

Will she try to get back at Meena for all the pain she’s caused and for murdering her friend Andrea?

Can see priya coming up then Meena running in looking like the hero #Emmerdale — 🤪Beanio🤪 (@deanobeanos) January 12, 2022

Kim Tate

One fan thinks Kim could take Meena down (Credit: ITV)

Another fan theory suggests Kim Tate will take Meena down.

Meena murdered Andrea Tate, Kim’s former daughter-in-law.

Although Kim and Andrea didn’t always see eye to eye, fans think she could be the issue the final blow to rid the village of Meena.

If the wedding's gonna be at Home Farm, PLEASE have Kim take Meena down by bludgeoning her with her brandy decanter #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieNews81) February 1, 2022

