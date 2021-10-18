Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has revealed she wants her soap character Meena to be killed by her sister, Manpreet.

Last year, Paige joined the cast of the ITV soap as Manpreet’s sister. But this year it was revealed that Meena killed her best friend Nadine.

When Leanna Cavanagh discovered Meena’s secret, Meena went on to murder the teenager.

This week Meena, Manpreet, David, Victoria, Charity, Mackenzie, Andrea and Charles are all set to take place in the HOP survival challenge.

It’s the week of the survival challenge (Credit: ITV)

However Meena is preparing to kill Victoria after she discovered that her boyfriend David wants to leave her to be with the chef.

This week viewers will see Meena hold Victoria’s lifeless body under water, but someone’s watching from afar. Wanting to find out just what they’ve seen, Meena follows them into the maze.

Fans have come up with different theories as to who will die this week, however Paige Sandhu has revealed what she wants to see happen to her character.

Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu reveals she wants Manpreet to kill Meena

Paige wants Manpreet to kill Meena (Credit: ITV)

Today (Monday, October 18) Paige appeared on Lorraine for an interview.

Host Lorraine Kelly pointed out in soaps that eventually villains get their comeuppance.

Paige responded saying: “I know, so I actually don’t know what’s going to happen with Meena. I believe that she has to have a comeuppance because that’s the most satisfying thing for the audience.

“I would really love Meena to be killed by Manpreet, because Manpreet’s trying to save someone and stop Meena from being evil again.

Is Meena about to kill again? (Credit: ITV)

“They have this beautiful sisterly moment where Meena’s dying in Manpreet’s arms. So that’s my dream.”

While it’s being kept a secret who will die this week, we know that several characters are in danger.

Do you have any theories?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

