Emmerdale fans are demanding to know where “missing” Vanessa Woodfield is.

The ITV soap has a host of dramatic storylines going on at the moment.

Emmerdale fans want to know where Vanessa is (Credit: ITV)

Many of them would involve Vanessa in some way, but for fans they wouldn’t know that as she appears to have disappeared completely.

While she has been mentioned by girlfriend Suzy, fans haven’t actually clapped eyes on her for weeks.

And now fans are demanding to know where she has gone.

One said: “PC Harriet, please put out an APB for Vanessa Woodfield. She’s been missing from #Emmerdale for weeks now.”

Erm where is Vanessa? Seriously.

A second said: “Are Emmerdale name dropping Vanessa to remind us she is actually still in the soap?”

A third said: “Erm where is Vanessa? Seriously.”

Another asked: “It’s getting a joke now, where’s Vanessa?”

Vanessa’s last appearance on Emmerdale

According to soap records actress Michelle Hardwick hasn’t appeared on screen since June 7.

However, it isn’t unusual for soap stars to have several weeks off screens in the current times.

Meanwhile, away from the Dales, actress Michelle has opened up about the death threats she has received over her sexuality.

In real life Michelle is married to producer Kate Brooks and, in 2020, Michelle gave birth to their son Teddy.

Vanessa appears to have completely disappeared from Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Recently Michelle and Kate spoke about their relationship to OK! Magazine and admitted while most people are supportive, they’ve had some awful comments from trolls.

“We’ve had a bit of trolling after the last few years,” Michelle said.

“There have been certain times when police have had to be called because there have been death threats. And when they’re mentioning your sons name and you’re just going ‘really? I’m just in a soap you know – we’re not doing harm to anybody.’

“The root of it all is always because I’m gay. I’m a gay woman. And it’s like, ‘lesbians shouldn’t be on this earth, just burn in hell and die.’”

