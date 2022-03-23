Emmerdale fan theory about Laurel’s cushions sending a message out to the world

Emmerdale aired scenes in Laurel Thomas‘s living room last night and the colour of her cushions sparked a fan theory on social media.

The viewer suggested the soap was sending a message of support to Ukraine by showing her cushions – which are blue and yellow – so prominently.

Has Emmerdale subtly reached out to the embattled Ukrainian people?

Are the blue cushions a new addition? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Are Laurel’s cushions yellow and blue on purpose?

Laurel has had the yellow cushions for years, however, the blue ones seem to be a fairly new addition.

Previously, the yellow ones were accompanied by just the red nature print cushions.

So has Emmerdale spruced up Laurel’s couch in a nod to Ukraine and their current plight?

During a scene on Tuesday, March 22 the sofa was focused on directly. No one was sitting on it and the cushions were sitting proud.

A fan picked up on the gesture and said on Twitter: “Emmerdale showing their support for Ukraine with yellow and blue cushions on Laurel’s couch.”

In fact, it wasn’t the first time this idea has been suggested. At the beginning of the month, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, another user thought the same thing.

“Has Emmerdale subtly just given a nod to Ukraine with Laurel’s cushions?” they asked.

Laurel’s blouse was also blue and yellow (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in Ukraine?

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022.

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed a modern, Western-leaning Ukraine was a threat to Russian’s security. He wanted to depose the government and end the country’s desire to join Nato.

Fighting has been going on for three weeks and there have been thousands of deaths.

Peace talks have begun, with Russia suggesting they no longer want to replace the government, but just guarantee a neutral Ukraine.

Images of the war and the millions of displaced people have left the rest of the world desperate to find a way to help.

Judge Robert Rinder has been out on the Ukrainian borders meeting refugees. He has also been working tirelessly to bring 52 Ukrainian orphans to the UK.

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden has slammed Priti Patel over the refugee crisis.

