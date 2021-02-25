Kimberley Walsh has revealed she might have “terrified” her sister Amy as she offered “honest” advice as she prepared for her character Tracy to give birth on Emmerdale.

Amy had previously revealed that she had asked sisters Kimberley and Sally for advice when it came to making the birth scenes look real.

However, with her siblings both expecting babies, it appears Amy may have got more than she bargained for.

Kimberley exclusively told Entertainment Daily she isn’t sure what Amy is “going to produce because I think we might have terrified her”.

Kimberley fears she’s ‘terrified’ sister Amy ahead of her Emmerdale birth scenes (Credit: Regatta)

What did Kimberley say about the birth scenes for Tracy in Emmerdale tonight?

Tracy Metcalfe will deliver a beautiful baby girl on screen in Emmerdale tonight (February 25).

However, Kimberley has admitted that she hasn’t seen a preview of the episode, and appears a bit nervous about her sister’s upcoming performance.

She told us: “It’s the birth tonight. It’s hard to do a birth scene if you’ve not given birth so I’m not quite sure what she’s going to produce because I think we might have terrified her.

I think we’ve probably put her off already in general from just seeing the reality of having children, but hopefully she sees all the good bits as well and we can persuade her to join the club soon.

“Hopefully we’ve not made her act it out too badly to scare anybody who’s having a baby. We tried to be honest. But I’m not sure how that’ll portray on screen,” Kimberley laughed.

“I haven’t seen it, I’m going to be watching it tonight with everyone else. She was quite excited to do it,” Kimberley admitted.

“My older sister is also pregnant now and obviously me and then she’s pregnant on screen, so we’re all kind of bumping along at the moment,” she laughed.

Amy welcomes a bouncing baby girl on Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

So has the experience put Amy off having kids for life?

Kimberley – who has teamed up with Regatta Great Outdoors for a new spring/summer outerwear collection – is mum to two boys with husband Justin Scott.

Elder sister Sally is pregnant with her fourth little boy.

This baby will be Kimberley’s last, though, she admitted, as she prepares to pack her baby stuff away in the loft – until it’s Amy’s turn in real life.

“It feels like the right time to hang up the baby bump shoes. I’ll pass the buck to Amy!” she quipped.

Stars’ warnings over Emmerdale birth scenes

Amy previously revealed tonight’s scenes could put Emmerdale viewers off their dinner.

And that’s something that Kimberley has reiterated as she issued a warning of her own.

“I’m sure viewers will be put off their dinner because she likes to be quite real with her acting.

“I don’t think she’ll be trying to look like she’s not struggling. I think she’ll be going for gold.

“So yes, maybe eat your dinner quickly before it starts or wait till after!”

Watch Tracy welcome her baby when Emmerdale airs tonight (February 25) at 7pm on ITV.

Kimberley’s SS21 collection for Regatta Great Outdoors launches on March 28. For more details, visit the website here.

