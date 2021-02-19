Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has warned viewers that Tracy’s upcoming birth scenes ‘may put you off your dinner.’

Spoilers for next week’s episode reveal that Tracy goes into labour and ends up giving birth to a baby girl.

However actress Amy has revealed that the scenes may put some viewers off their dinner.

Amy appeared on Lorraine today (Friday, February 19), talking to Ranvir Singh. Ranvir explained she was looking forward to seeing the birth scene.

Tracy gives birth next week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Soaps: Emmerdale, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks – stop covering the same plot!

Amy responded saying: “I mean it’s not going to be pretty. I’ll put out a warning, it may put you off your dinner.”

Emmerdale: Amy Walsh reveals advise given for birthing scenes

During the interview, Amy explained she got advice on the birthing scenes from her friends and sisters, former Girl Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh and former soap star Sally.

She said: “I spoke to both my sisters, I spoke to my best friends, we’ve got a Whatsapp group. I text everyone the night before and said: ‘Hi guys, I’m going into fake labour tomorrow. Any tips?’ And they were brilliant!

Amy Walsh explained she got advise from her sister and best friends when it came to acting out the birth scene (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They all came back with some great advice and just little nuances I could use in the scene.

“Just things like, my best friend said: ‘I couldn’t sit down throughout the labour. I had to rock from side to side and hold on to something’, which is very common I think for anyone that’s been in labour and anyone watching would recognise that.

Tracy will have a baby girl (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Fans disgusted as ‘vile’ Jamie Tate tries to force Gabby into having an abortion

“So I came on set that morning and initially the director had planned the shot for me to be on the bed in the first scene and I said: ‘Is there any way I could sit on the end of the bed and rock from side to side and use that?’ And she’s like ‘absolutely.’

“Nickie Lister, who is the director, she’s a woman, she’s give birth, she was like: ‘Yep, anything you want to bring, bring it.’ So it was amazing.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.