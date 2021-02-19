Emmerdale fans were disgusted with ‘vile’ Jamie Tate as he tried to force Gabby Thomas into having an abortion.

In last night’s double bill of the ITV soap (Thursday, February 18) Gabby discovered she is pregnant with Jamie Tate’s child.

After taking a a pregnancy test, which came out positive, she told her stepmum Laurel that the father of the baby wouldn’t be interested.

Gabby is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Later, Gabby went to see Jamie and told him about being pregnant, but he didn’t respond well to the news.

At first he accused her of lying about the baby, but then she explained she had no reason to lie.

Emmerdale: Jamie tells Gabby to have a termination

Tearful, Gabby told him he hadn’t even bothered to ask how she was feeling and he responded saying: “I don’t care how you feel.”

He then told her it had only been a few weeks and it was no big deal and they could “get rid of it.”

Jamie demanded she have a termination. But Gabby refused (Credit: ITV)

As tears streamed down Gabby’s face, Jamie then asked if he could leave her to organise a termination and she said she’d sort it.

Later, Gabby told Jamie’s mum Kim about the pregnancy.

When Jamie came home, he was furious to see Gabby there and he was even more upset when he learnt Gabby told her about the baby.

Kim was thrilled by the news (Credit: ITV)

He said to Gabby: “We talked about this. It’s not happening. You agreed.”

But Gabby stood her ground saying it was her body and her decision, refusing to have a termination because it’s convenient for him. She then told him she would be keeping the baby.

Fans were disgusted with Jamie’s behaviour calling him ‘vile’ for trying to force Gabby into an abortion.

Jamie: “Just get rid of it”

Wow! Nice!! 😡😡😡#Emmerdale — Samantha Walker (@Samanth22356123) February 18, 2021

Jamie is vile #emmerdale — candy crush (@page_lace30) February 18, 2021

Just seen all of #Emmerdale tonight the way Jamie treated Gabby has been despicable. #EastEnders is getting interesting too. — Daniel Brown (@DanJBrownMUFC) February 18, 2021

Wud Jamie rly be happy if in 10 years time someone treated Millie the same way he's treating Gabby? Honestly he's just vile #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) February 18, 2021

Jamie is vile and pathetic though. I thought Jeff from Corrie was bad but this one 🤢🤮 #emmerdale — Mango Cherry (@Mango_Cherry) February 18, 2021

Well said Kim & Gabby! Pathetic Jamie thinking he can take control! #Emmerdale — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) February 18, 2021

"It's my body & my decision. I'm not gona have a termination just cos it's convenient for you. Your not in charge here Jamie, I am & I'm gona have this baby" YES Gabby #Emmerdale ❤ — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) February 18, 2021

What’s next for Gabby?

Next week’s spoilers reveal that Laurel is worried for Gabby when she shocks Jamie by announcing she’s moving into Home Farm.

But how will Jamie react?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

