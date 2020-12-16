EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh are reportedly dating.

Earlier this week, the two soap actors posed for a picture together on the red carpet at A Christmas Carol in London on Monday night (December 14).

EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh ‘are dating’

According to The Sun, Toby, who plays Gray Atkins in EastEnders, has been quietly seeing Amy since they met through friends.

An insider told the publication: “It’s early days but they really like each other. They’re both very busy packed with work schedules at opposite ends of the country, but they try to spend as much time together as they can.”

Toby and Amy posed for a picture at the Dominion Theatre in London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Entertainment Daily has contacted Amy and Toby’s reps for comment.

Amy was previously in a relationship with Bradley Jaden and the pair got engaged in 2017. However in April 2018, Amy announced they had split up.

Amy and Toby’s on-screen storylines

Meanwhile in the Dales, Amy’s alter-ego Tracy Metcalfe is pregnant.

Earlier this year, Tracy discovered she is pregnant with boyfriend Nate Robinson’s baby.

Amy joined Emmerdale in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

The couple have been through a lot over the last few months. After Nate took the blame for Moira’s hit and run, in order to protect his aunt Belle, it looked like he could be facing prison.

But at his sentencing, he was given a suspended sentence.

Meanwhile in EastEnders, Toby’s alter ego Gray had been abusing his wife Chantelle. However in September Chantelle was killed by her husband.

Toby joined the EastEnders cast last year (Credit: ITV)

When Gray discovered Chantelle was planning to leave him and take the kids, he pushed her onto the dishwasher, where there was an upwards facing knife.

Instead of calling for help immediately, Gray went out around Albert Square, giving himself an alibi.

When he returned home, he pretended to find his wife and staged her death to look like an accident before calling emergency services.

