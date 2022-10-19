Emmerdale storm claims its second victim, but who will die next?

Emmerdale character Liv Dingle was killed in heartbreaking scenes in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, October 19 2022).

Liv was the second Emmerdale resident to fall victim to the storm after Harriet Finch died in Monday’s episode (October 17).

But is someone else going to die?

Harriet was killed in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale storm kills Harriet and Liv

This week a massive storm hit the village.

The brutal weather claimed the life of Harriet Finch on Monday night.

The police officer went out on a quad bike looking for pregnant teenager Amelia Spencer.

However when she swerved to avoid a tree she fell into a ravine.

The quad bike soon followed leaving her trapped.

Kim came along and managed to free her, but when the quad bike exploded, Kim was blown back and hit her head on a rock.

When Kim came to, she realised that Harriet was dead.

However Harriet wasn’t the last victim claimed by the storm.

In last night’s episode Liv and Vinny went out into the storm so they could go to the Woolpack to look after Eve.

However as they made their way into the village a caravan came flying towards them.

Liv became trapped under the caravan and unfortunately her injuries were severe.

Vinny, Aaron, Mandy and Paddy found out the caravan had crushed the lower half of Liv’s body.

The caravan was the only thing keeping her alive and she would die if they moved it. It meant that there was nothing they could do to save her.

Aaron and Vinny said their goodbyes to Liv and she died with her husband by her side.

But is there still another death yet to come this week?

Liv died after being crushed by a caravan (Credit: ITV)

Who will die next?

Emmerdale is staying tight-lipped on what happens for the rest of the week.

However an Emmerdale director has revealed there could be as many as nine deaths.

As reported in Liverpool Echo, soap director Tim O’Mara said: “No one is safe, there’s a possibility of eight or nine characters not being around for very long.

“We do go to the hospital on a number of visits, a number of people hurt by flying debris around the village, there are accidents in the woods, trees falling on people.

“There are massive accidents at the farm which might attract the attention of one or two characters.”

He also added there’s a problem in the village and ‘some stunts in the woods nearby.’

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

