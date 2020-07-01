Emmerdale stars Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley show off ‘amazing’ allotment produce

Emmerdale stars Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley have been making the most of their allotment during lockdown and the results are spectacular!

The real-life couple, who play Rhona Goskirk and Cain Dingle in Emmerdale, have been spending a lot of time outdoors tending to their veggies.

And it's definitely paid off as Zoe shared their latest picks on Twitter - and they look like they've come from a shop!

In fact, some fans were so impressed, they even suggested the couple should open a shop of their own.

That cauliflower and broccoli do look incredible!

Sunday’s picks (and our dinner!) Even though we’ve grown our own for years it never ceases to amaze me that WE GREW THESE!! Nature is amazing. 🥦🥬💚 pic.twitter.com/fWOdr6mzYY — Zoe Henry (@ZoeHenry03) June 29, 2020

Even Zoe was pretty impressed with their handiwork, saying: "Even though we've grown our own for years it never ceases to amaze me that WE GREW THESE!! Nature is amazing."

What did fans say?

Fans agreed, with some suggesting the pair opened their own shop or start a delivery service!

One wrote: "These look great you should open a shop up."

"Looks fantastic, do you deliver?" queried a second.

"You should supply Morrisons!" joked a third.

Evening picks and water. June is just lovely. 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/oBeW6B1wot — Zoe Henry (@ZoeHenry03) June 25, 2020

Others told Zoe how "inspiring" she and Jeff were.

One said: "They look amazing!! You are inspiring us to grow our own too thank you."

Someone else added: "Oh wow these look delicious. So much satisfaction knowing they are your own homegrown."

"You guys are so green fingered it's crazy," commented one more.

Another added: "The broccoli and cauliflower are amazing. I've tried growing both and mine are puny compared to yours. What's your secret?!"

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry's regular allotment updates

And other soap stars have been getting in on the act, determined to prove they can do it too.

Former Coronation Street star Graeme Hawley (aka serial killer John Stape), shared a picture of his freshly dug vegetable patches and tweeted Zoe, Jeff, and newest Emmerdale actor Reece Dinsdale a picture.

"I'm ready," he told them.

But Reece's response really laid down the gauntlet to his former Corrie cohort and his new co-stars at Emmerdale.

He wrote: "I'm not sure you'll knock me and my wife off top spot, but the Henry/Hordley team will be seriously concerned about keeping second place."

I’m not sure you’ll knock me and my wife off top spot but the Henry/Hordley team will be seriously concerned about keeping second place. 🤷‍♂️😉 — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) April 17, 2020

Zoe took it all in good humour and replied with a laughing emoji.

Celebrity supply teachers

Zoe and Jeff gave us a lesson in lockdown (Credit: BBC)

With their allotment updates so popular, Zoe and Jeff even took part in the BBC's Celebrity Supply Teachers series.

The clips saw famous faces helping homeschooling parents during lockdown.

They did a 10 minute video teaching children about gardening and growing your own lunch.

