Emmerdale's Zoe Henry is keeping husband Jeff Hordley very busy during lockdown

Emmerdale's Zoe Henry has proved she's been keeping her husband co-star Jeff Hordley well occupied during the coronavirus lockdown.

The two soap stars have been working on their allotment and Zoe posted an update about their antics.

She tweeted: "We re-roofed the shed and Jeff didn't swear once." However she also posted a Pinocchio emoji, making clear she was joking!

Fans rushed to commented.

One wrote: "I don't believe you."

A second tweeted: "That's because he's a Dingle lol."

A third added: "Great work."

Recently Zoe revealed they had set up an indoor allotment during the killer virus crisis.

Offering advice on allotments

Jeff joined Emmerdale in 2000 (Credit: ITV Hub)

The couple also revealed they are happy to give advice to anyone who wants to try gardening.

Speaking to Metro, they said: "We've grown our veg since 2007 when our daughter was three, we started it for her really but we soon got obsessed with it.

"Now it's part of our everyday life, but it's never felt more relevant or important than it does now."

Emmerdale's Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley met on the set of the soap(Credit: ITV)

They continued: "We'd advise everyone to give it a go, it's great for your emotional health, being outside or having your hands in the soil.

"There's something really positive in watching something you planted grow. Back garden, back yard, windowsills, pots, grow bags, raised beds - you can grow anywhere.

"And while we're no Alan Titmarsh (or Percy Thrower for those of you old enough to remember), people are welcome to tweet us if they've got any questions about starting off."

Where can you keep updated on Zoe and Jeff's allotment?

Zoe often shares updates on the allotments to her Twitter account.

Part of the reason for starting an allotment is because Jeff suffers with Crohn's disease and he was advised to stop eating processed food.

Jeff, who joined Emmerdale in 2000 and Zoe, who joined the soap the year after, married in 2003 and have two children, Violet and Stan.

Do you have an allotment? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!