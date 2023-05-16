Emmerdale star Susan Cookson addresses confusion over how Wendy still works as a nurse

Viewers may remember that Wendy Posner’s ex-husband Russ turned up in the Emmerdale village in 2021 and forced Wendy to admit her big secret.

With Russ holding Wendy, Victoria and David hostage in the Hide, Wendy confessed that she was not a qualified nurse.

Now, Emmerdale star Susan Cookson has addressed the confusion over how Wendy still works as a nurse.

Wendy had been lying to everyone (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Wendy Posner’s big nurse secret

In 2021, Wendy’s ex-husband Russ turned up and wasn’t happy that his mum had left £50,000 to little Harry instead of him.

Russ demanded that Wendy help him get his hands on the money. If she didn’t he would reveal her big nursing secret.

Wendy felt awful when Russ made out to Victoria that he wanted to get to know Harry. She knew that all he cared about was the money.

Eventually, Wendy was forced to tell the truth when Russ held her, Victoria and David at gunpoint in the Hide.

She confessed that she wasn’t a qualified nurse before Russ shot David. He was then arrested by the police.

However, whilst Victoria found out the truth about Wendy’s lack of qualifications, Wendy continued to carry on working as a nurse as if nothing had happened and still does to this day – but how?

Susan has cleared everything up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Susan Cookson addresses fan confusion

Wendy Posner star Susan Cookson has cleared up fan confusion as to how Wendy still works as a nurse despite revealing that she was unqualified.

Fans may remember that Dr Liam found out about Wendy’s secret. She is a qualified nurse but under another name. He kept this secret safe for her.

Susan explained to the Mirror: “There always seems to be confusion with the public that Wendy isn’t a qualified nurse but she is, but she qualified under a different name and it was when Russ turned up and she tried to do right thing and hand her notice in, and she told Liam and he said her secret was safe with him. So I think there is a respect between the two of them and an understanding.”

Susan confirmed that Wendy is qualified but just not under the name of Wendy Posner. After sharing this secret with Liam the two have had a close bond with each other.

In upcoming scenes, fans will see Wendy and Liam kiss, with Dr Liam actor Jonny McPherson hinting that they’ve both had a connection since Liam kept this big secret under wraps for her.

He said: “And [there’s] a little bit of intimacy I suppose in harbouring a secret.”

So, as both Susan and Liam reckon that Liam and Wendy have been destined for each other for years, will their fling develop into anything serious?

Reflecting on Wendy’s kiss, Susan shared: “She feels terrible about it because she does love Bob. You can’t not love Bob so she is devastated about that, and basically she tells Liam this has to stop, it was a moment of madness and great fun, but she is in a deep and meaningful relationship with Bob so it has to stop, which Liam doesn’t want it to.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Wendy leave Bob for Dr Liam? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!