Emmerdale: Natalie J Robb confirms that Kyle’s secret will be exposed – but when?

In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday November 10, 2022), Moira told Mack the truth about Kyle killing Al.

She told him that Cain didn’t kill Al, but Kyle did.

Now, Natalie J Robb has confirmed that more villagers will learn the truth.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 – vote for Best Soap now

Kyle’s murder of Al is becoming the worst kept secret (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack found out about Kyle killing Al

Moira and Amy promised to keep Kyle’s crime a secret, vowing to never let it get out.

Amy took this promise very seriously and fled the country with Kyle.

However, Moira panicked and found herself telling Mack.

Viewers would have seen Mack sweating through his conversation with Matty.

He was on the edge of telling him the truth.

As Moira told him to be careful, Mack made up that Amy and Kyle had fled because Amy couldn’t deal with the news that Kerry is Chloe’s mum.

However, Mack did express his views to Moira that it would be best for everyone if they went to the police about the murder.

Moira told him that he must keep it a secret or Kyle will face a serious punishment.

Kyle’s secret will get out (Credit: ITV)

Kyle’s secret will get out to more villagers

At the moment, Moira is keeping Kyle’s secret from her son, Matty.

He currently has been left heartbroken, thinking that his girlfriend has left him over something so trivial.

Amy wouldn’t have left the country simply because she was angry at Kerry.

However, now Natalie J Robb has revealed that Moira is struggling at keeping things a secret:

“That’s not something that Moira is really wanting to do, but Cain makes her swear not to tell Matty.

“Moira thinks it’d just be easier to tell Matty the truth, but the answer from Cain is a blunt ‘no’. He thinks that the less people who know about it, the better.”

However, Matty will eventually find out the truth behind Amy’s departure.

“She does keep him in the dark,” revealed Natalie, “Which Matty is deeply upset about. But in the end, he finds out. They always find out in the end!”

Matty finds out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who tells Matty the truth about Kyle?

Natalie J Robb has revealed that it is Mack who reveals the truth to Matty:

“Mack is trying to help and be a support for the family, but he can also see that Moira is losing it.

“He’s going to be a bit more of the man of the house while Cain isn’t there. Matty then gets it out of Mack over what’s actually happening.”

The Moira actress has shared her thoughts on whether Moira feels like the murder should be kept a secret.

“She’s totally scared for Kyle. She knows that it must have been traumatic for him. Moira has seen the fallout from it, where Kyle is wetting the bed and having nightmares.

“Moira is frightened for him and his mental health, but she thinks they need to stick together to protect Kyle and make sure that he doesn’t go to a correctional facility.

“That’s his dad’s wishes, so Moira is trying to keep the family together. If Cain is going to take the rap, then Moira needs to keep everybody safe.”

Will anyone else find out the truth?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

What will Matty do with the truth? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!