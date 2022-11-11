In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday November 10, 2022), Mack found out that it was actually Kyle who killed Al, not Cain.

After Amy and Kyle fled, Moira confided in Mack about the murder.

But, now fans have predicted a dark twist for Mack and Kyle.

Mack found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack found out the truth

Last night, Mack was shocked to find out that Amy and Kyle had done a runner.

Mack listened as Moira answered the phone to Kyle’s school.

He hadn’t shown up.

Moira told the school that Kyle was staying with Amy. She then went to check Kyle’s room and realised that some of his things were gone.

Opening the cupboard, Moira also realised that Kyle’s passport was missing.

Mack wondered why Amy had taken Kyle out of the country.

Moira then told him that it was what Cain wanted.

Kyle was the true killer of Al.

Mack supported Moira but struggled to keep the secret.

As Matty started asking questions about Amy’s disappearance, Mack almost told him the truth.

However, he managed to eventually make up a reason, suggesting that Amy fled because she couldn’t cope with Kerry being Chloe’s mum.

Fans think that Mack will snitch on Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict a dark twist for Mack and Kyle

Now that Mack knows the truth, fans have predicted that he’ll go to the police about Kyle.

One fan said: “No [bleep] idea why Moira told Mackenzie about Kyle, because that man cannot keep a secret.”

Another wrote: “I don’t think Moira should have told Mackenzie.”

A third fan commented: “If Mackenzie goes to the cops, I’ll never forgive him. I can’t take any more of this [bleep].”

But, will Mack dob Kyle in?

Kyle killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Will the police find out the truth about Kyle in Emmerdale?

As it stands, Cain, Moira, Kyle, Amy and Mack all know the truth about Al’s murder.

Despite Moira trying to keep Kyle’s crime a secret, she couldn’t help but blab to Mack.

With Mack suggesting that by going to the police, Kyle could get the counselling he needs, will Mack go to the police?

Too many people know Kyle’s secret, but will someone expose the truth?

