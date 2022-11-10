Kyle crying while in a pop-out bubble to the right, looking intense in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite Entertainment Daily!)
Soaps

Emmerdale: Kyle to turn serial killer as he strikes again after dark threat?

Amy was horrified by the lad's chilling words

By Joel Harley

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale seems to have teased that young Kyle could kill again, after he made a chilling threat to mum Amy Wyatt.

This comes as Kyle was revealed to have killed Al Chapman during Al’s fight with Cain.

But could Kyle kill again?

Will he become Emmerdale’s latest serial killer?

A visibly upset Kyle talks to Amy as they sit together at home on Emmerdale
Kyle revealed to mum Amy that he had killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kyle to kill again?

Last night’s episode (which aired Wednesday November 9) saw Amy grow increasingly worried about son Kyle.

Amy and Moira had decided to keep Kyle in the village for his own comfort and stability.

Cain, however, wanted Amy and Kyle to go on the run, keeping his part in Al’s murder a secret.

The episode began with Kyle at school.

Amy’s day was interrupted by a phone call from the school, informing her that Kyle had gotten into a fight.

She went and collected Kyle from school.

Cain Dingle looks pleadingly at wife Moira in prison as he confesses
Cain urged Moira to get Kyle out of the village (Credit: ITV)

Kyle makes a chilling threat

At home, Amy learned that bullies had been picking on him over Cain being in prison.

She told him that hitting people was wrong.

She was horrified by his response, stating that he had ‘done worse.’

It was then that Kyle issued his chilling threat: that he would ‘wipe the smiles off their faces.’

Is Kyle turning truly dark?

Cain has described him as a “sweet young lad” – is that all about to change?

Kyle’s horrifying threat was enough to make Amy change her mind about staying in the village. But will getting him away make any difference?

Cain talks to an upset Kyle outside in a sepia-toned flashback from Emmerdale
Cain took the fall for Kyle’s actions, and is now pressuring Amy and Moira to flee with the child (Credit: ITV)

Kyle killed Al

It was revealed in Monday’s episode that Kyle had killed Al.

Flashback sequences showed Kyle grabbing the gun to shoot Al dead.

Meanwhile, in the present day, he confessed to mum Amy.

It was then that Emmerdale viewers learned that Cain had covered up for Kyle.

From prison, he pressured Amy and Moira to leave the Dales with Kyle.

Kyle’s threat seems to have been enough to change Amy’s mind.

But can Amy get Kyle out before he kills again?

Is Kyle set to be the next Emmerdale serial killer?

