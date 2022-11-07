Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Flashback reveals the moment Kyle killed Al

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday, November 7) it has been revealed that there will be a flashback which shows the moment that Kyle Winchester killed Al Chapman.

Last week it was revealed that Cain didn’t shoot Al, his 10-year-old son did.

But now viewers will see the moment Kyle became responsible for Al’s death.

Flashbacks will show the moment Kyle killed Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Flashback reveals moment Kyle killed Al

Last week, Cain discovered his enemy Al had been having an affair with his sister Chas.

He tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

But he put the gun down, saying it was only to get his attention.

As the two men began to fight, they both reached for the gun and Al was shot dead.

Al’s fiancée Kerry heard the gunshot and was horrified when she found Al dead with Cain stood nearby holding the gun.

Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

Cain is covering for Kyle (Credit: ITV)

In Friday’s episode (November 4) Cain pleaded guilty to Al’s murder.

His wife Moira went to visit him in prison but he told her the shocking truth – his son Kyle shot Al.

Tonight flashbacks will show the moment that Kyle killed his grandmother’s fiancée.

Kyle and Cain relive the events of Al’s murder and a distressed Moira breaks down as Cain argues he was doing what he needed to do in order to protect his son.

Cain can only watch as Moira struggles with the devastating news.

As she fights back tears she tells Cain that the truth is worse than a lie.

Cain feels helpless as his wife struggles to keep it together.

He is left uncertain whether he will be able to count on Moira to keep this massive secret.

Meanwhile Kyle‘s mother Amy will also learn the devastating truth that could change her and her son’s life together.

How will she react?

Cain told Moira the truth (Credit: ITV)

Natalie J Robb teases twist and turns

Actress Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira Dingle, discusses how Moira feels finding out the truth.

She said: “Moira is shocked to the core by Cain’s confession. I think she knew deep down something wasn’t right but had no idea Kyle had been involved in the shooting.

“I think the audience will really sympathise with Moira’s dilemma. She will do everything she can to keep her family together, Kyle may not be hers by blood but she sees him as her own. She has a lot of extremely difficult decisions to make.

“This is a fascinating story to play as there are so many twists and turns that will cause a ripple effect to other characters in the village that are not yet aware of the true circumstances.

“Moira, as a mother and a wife, has such a turbulent time ahead which is great as an actress to get stuck into.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

