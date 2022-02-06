Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick supported as she reveals troll’s vile messages

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick is being supported by fans after receiving vile messages from online trolls.

The Vanessa Woodfield actress – who is married to producer Kate Brooks – hit out at the abusive messages she receives from homophobes online.

Michelle is married to Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Posting a screenshot of the vile messages that ED! will not repeat, she wrote: “I received this message yesterday on Instagram.

“Kindness will always triumph.”

Fans immediately flocked to offer their support to Michelle.

One commented: “So awful. I am so sorry.

“Please remember we all love and support you so much and you have inspired so many young LGBT teens like myself. You’re the best role model.”

A second said: “It’s awful that you have to deal with this horrible stuff. You’re a beautiful person with a beautiful family.”

Emmerdale fans support Michelle Hardwick after abuse

“I’m so sorry you were sent this,” said another.

“I know I don’t know you, but love is love! And you have a beautiful family!

“Think that person is just jealous as they probably haven’t got anything in theirs, so they just want to spread hate!

Michelle plays Vanessa Woodfield in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

“Hope you are ok.”

A fourth fan commented: “This really breaks my heart.

“I’m so so sorry you received this message Michelle. I really hope you are okay lovely one.

“So many of us love, adore and enjoy being one of your fans. We will always have your back…..Please always know that.”

Coronation Street star Melaine Hill also offered her support.

She replied: “Sorry you endure this [expletive] – stay strong and stay happy.”

