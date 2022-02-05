Mark Charnock is celebrating 25 years on Emmerdale with a cast party.

The Marlon Dingle actor was joined by his on-screen family and friends for a slap up meal last night.

Celebrating 25 years of Marlon Dingle with good food and even better company ♥️ #workfamily pic.twitter.com/6Gq2nMjmNW — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) February 5, 2022

He was joined by the likes of Lisa Riley, Dominic Brunt and James Hooton from the Dingles.

Karen Blick, Bradley Johnson and Steve Halliwell also joined the celebratory occasion.

Rebecca Sarker, Olivia Bromley and Michelle Hardwick also attended.

Vanessa Woodfield actress Michelle shared a picture of the group outing.

She captioned the snap: “Celebrating 25 years of Marlon Dingle with good food and even better company #workfamily.”

It seemed to be a good night out as Mark later tweeted that he was suffering the morning after.

Emmerdale star Mark Charnock celebrates 25 years on the soap

He wrote: “Head hurts, throat sore from laughing. So thanks for that! Loved every minute.”

Actor Mark actually marked the 25th anniversary of his first day on set last year.

He shared an emotional Instagram post to make the occasion.

Mark has played Marlon in Emmerdale for 25 years (Credit: ITV)

“25 years ago today I started on @Emmerdale,” he wrote.

“Just wanted to thank everyone I’ve worked with over all those years from the bottom of my heart.

“It’s a wonderfully happy place and I’m so lucky to be part of it.

“Blimey, #Emmerdale I love you.”

Mark isn’t the only one celebrating an anniversary with the soap itself heading towards its 50th.

Emmerdale bosses are planning a full month of celebrations in October to mark the occasion.

