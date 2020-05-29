Emmerdale star Lisa Riley begs for 'more kindness, positivity and goodness'

Soap star Lisa Riley has urged her fans to embrace kindness during these unprecedented times.

The Emmerdale actress, 43, says she hopes we can all be a bit kinder as we adjust to our "new normal".

Addressing her some 135,000 Instagram followers, she sported a t-shirt that says 'Support women, Support the world'."

Her caption includes: "As we start to make daily small changes into our “normal” I ask what new elements you would like to see change.???

Lisa Riley plays Mandy Dingle on Emmerdale (Image credit: ITV)

"Mine is to see so much more #KINDNESS wanting to eradicate negative towards anyone."

She went on to stress that saying something negative about someone else can have horrible effects on others and yourself.

She explained: "If you witness or hear nasty, bad, evil, bitchiness, don’t join in, don’t be a sheep, stand out from the crowd, from JUST being kind.

"If you are saying anything bad, nasty, hurtful about someone else......REMEMBER, this has stemmed from YOU! So let’s “SUPPORT WOMEN, SUPORT THE WORLD”."

Users rushed to praise her wise words, and reiterate the importance of being kind.

One user commented: "Definitely more kindness, and supporting each other no pulling each other down, raising each other up, 100% Woman Power."

Another user wrote: "Couldn’t agree more @lisajaneriley, I’m a midwife at an amazing midwifery led birth centre and we couldn’t do it if we didn’t support and look after each other every single day x."

And a third user gushed: "Perfect! Strongly believe in exactly what you said. We need to be supporting each other now more than ever!"

Lisa returned to Emmerdale last year after over a decade away from the ITV soap.

Lisa Riley rejoined the cast of Emmerdale last year (Image credit: ITV)

The soap has been forced to suspend filming since the lockdown, but is expected to resume in June along with Coronation Street.

Lisa took to Twitter last week to praise Emmerdale's team as the cast and crew geared up to go back on set.

She tweeted in view of her 119,899 followers: "THANK YOU to our fantastic @emmerdale@itv team yesterday with our superb director at the helm @ianbevitt opens our eyes to so much, when you have such a STRONG team of talented crew, which we have, BIG shout out to my partner in crime, so humbly naturally talented @Brad_J_J ."

Do you agree with Lisa? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.