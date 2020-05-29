Charley Webb shares fears over a second wave of coronavirus

Soap star Charley Webb has shared her fears that a second wave of coronavirus could be upon us.

The Emmerdale star, 32, said she doesn't understand why this Thursday was 'the last night of clapping' for carers.

The mum-of-three, 32, addressed her 443,000 followers on Twitter.

Charley tweeted: "Why is tonight the last night of clapping?

"I worry this is an indication that people think we're back to normal.

Charley Webb with husband Matthew Wolfenden pre-lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I understand that things are changing which is great but some of the area where we live is like a holiday town. This is how we will end up with a second wave. Don't get it!"

Many Twitter users replied to Charley's tweet, with several agreeing with her concerns.

One equally concerned user replied: "My dad is currently in intensive care with coronavirus in an induced coma with a tube down his throat with his kidneys failing... I feel people are thinking it's all over but it's not people are still dying... I keep praying my dad's not one of them."

Another tweeted: "I'm a key worker in a supermarket and have noticed a lot people's attitudes to us have reverted back to the way it was."

And a third user agreed: "Totally agree with you. I fear the second wave. I have friends who are nurses, NHS and emergency service workers who have been putting themselves at risk throughout this. My heart breaks for them with what they are dealing with."

However many others deemed that clapping on Thursday nights had become a "drag" and also "patronising" to those on the frontline.

One user argued: "It has become a drag.. 8pm? My little one is asleep and idiots are beeping, letting fireworks off, shouting.

"I don't mind the clapping but everything else is ridiculous. I have a son with autism and sensory issues, Thursday at 8pm is a nightmare in my house. Glad it's over."

Some scientists say a second wave of coronavirus is highly likely (Credit: Unsplash.com)

Another claimed: "I've not clapped since the first week, not because I don't care, it's because I find it patronising. I've always valued the NHS but they need the equipment necessary to do their job not clapping into the sky."

Others explained to Charley that the woman who set up the whole process, Annemarie Plas, feels it is now time to stop the ritual.

One Twitter user replied to Charley: "The lady who started it wants it to become an annual event as she feels it has become too political."

A further user argued: "It's due to the fact that the lady who started it says it's become too politicised and the intent and sentiment has now been lost with the endless squabbles over who has [bleeped] the NHS and who hasn't."

Indeed Annemarie said in a formal statement: "I think it's good to have the last of the series next Thursday, because to have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak.

"Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised. I think the narrative is starting to change and I don't want the clap to be negative."

Charley Webb with her Emmerdale costars. The soap's filming has been suspended due to COVID-19. (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Still clearly very concerned, Charley went on to reply to a tweet by Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan.

Piers tweeted: "BREAKING: There were 377 more reported UK #Covid deaths yesterday, a rise of 39 on last Thursday.

"This is second consecutive week-on-week increase, 412 deaths yesterday compared to 363 for last Wednesday.

"Why is the Prime Minister saying the death rate is still falling?"

To which Charley responded with: "This is so worrying. Why are we easing lockdown if this is the case?"

