Lockdown easing explained: What are we now allowed to do?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed a further easing of the UK's coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday (May 28), the PM announced that groups of up to six can meet outside, including in people's own gardens, from Monday (June 1).

Boris said, speaking at the Downing Street press conference: "These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps, seeing both parents or grandparents at once."

Five things you can start doing from Monday (Credit: 10 Downing Street / YouTube)

Read more: The full list of what children will now be banned from doing when nurseries reopen on June 1

He added that, for many, the change presents a "long-awaited, and joyful moment".

What does it mean for our day-to-day lives? Here are five things you'll now be able to do under the new social distancing rules.

Host a barbecue

Have a barbecue with your family or mates, thanks to an easing of the lockdown rules (Credit: Pixabay)

With the rules eased, you'll finally be able to take advantage of the summer weather and enjoy a barbecue at a pal's house or your own.

Is it even a summer without barbecues?

Invite people to your picnic

The PM confirmed that groups of up to six people can meet up (Credit: Pixabay)

When ministers first eased the lockdown rules, Brits could start spending an unlimited amount of time in public spaces like parks and green areas - but not with members of other households.

Now, families will be able to invite other relatives and pals to their picnics in the park.

Head out for a game of golf

Some golf clubs around the country are open, but Brits previously had to either play on their own or - under previous coronavirus rules - play with just one other person from another household.

While many sports and physical activities involving contact are still off limits because of the two-metre distancing rule, a game like golf with a group of pals is now a possibility. Don't like golf? Play doubles tennis! Or rounders.

Go shopping again (finally)

At tonight's Downing Street press conference, Boris also discussed shops and 'non-essential' businesses reopening next month. It's all part of the plan to get Britain's economy moving again.

Read more: Fed-up Cheryl plans to make some big changes to her life after lockdown

Shopping had become such a commonplace part of people's lives that it wasn't missed until it was taken away. Soon, you'll be able to peruse certain shops like garden centres again.

On Monday, outdoor retail and car showrooms will open as social distancing in such settings is easier. Boris said that, from June 15, other non essential retail could open but only if it seems safe to do so nearer the time.

Go to the dentist

England's Chief Dental Officer confirmed today that from June 8, you'll be able to go to the dentist.

That's after treatments such as fillings and root canals were put on hold because of the lockdown.

In a letter sent to practices, CDO Sara Hurley said: "We are asking that all dental practices commence opening from Monday 8 June for all face to face care, where practices assess that they have the necessary IPC and PPE requirements in place."

What do the lockdown changes mean for you? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.