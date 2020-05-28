Kate Garraway in tears during Clap for Carers as husband Derek Draper continues to battle coronavirus

Presenter Kate Garraway has sent a heartfelt message of thanks to NHS workers as her husband Derek Draper continues to battle coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, shared a video on Instagram of her family taking part in the 10th round of applause in the Clap for Carers campaign.

What did Kate say?

"[I] hear this might be the last Clap for Carers," she wrote in the video's caption. "So [my son] Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper continues to battle coronavirus (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"It's been such a source of weekly comfort for them and me. I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it's coming to an end before Derek's ordeal with us...

Every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek.

"But whether we clap or not next Thursday, my eternal thanks to all in the #NHS goes on.

Derek remains in hospital, after contracting COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"They are keeping Derek alive and every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek to give us the chance to be reunited.

"Hope has to keep us all going, doesn't it? I am having to find new ways of staying strong every day for Darcey and Billy, as I know Derek would want me to.

Standing together

Kate sent her heartfelt thanks to the NHS workers fighting to save Derek (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"It's not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the #nhs, it helps.

"Thanks so much for all your messages and thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com. Standing together and learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope."

