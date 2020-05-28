Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden delight fans with hilarious Kardashian impressions

Soap stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have joined one of the most prevalent lockdown crazes.

The Emmerdale stars have hopped on the TikTok bandwagon, and their efforts are quite impressive.

Charley, 32, and Matthew, 40 are channeling Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars Scott Disick, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, in their latest video.

The pair showed off their rendition to Charley's 445,000 Instagram followers.

Charley, who plays Debbie Dingle, takes on the role of Scott, while Matthew, who plays David Metcalfe, plays Kourtney.

Charley Webb doing her best Lord Scott Disick impression (Image credit: Instagram)

Miming to a famous KUWTK scene, Charley dubbed as Scott says: "So - are we cool? Are we in agreement?"

"It means the conversation is over"

And Matthew replies as Kourtney: "ABCDEFG... I have to go."

"What does ABCDEFG mean?" asks Charley.

"It's just a phrase I like to use," explains Matthew. "It means the conversation is over."

"Is that a real phrase that people use?" a confused Charley asks.

Matthew Wolfenden channeling Kourtney Kardashian (Image credit: Instagram)

Then Matthew (who is donning a blonde wig throughout the silly scenes) coolly sips on what looks like a cocktail.

Charley quipped in the video's caption: "Find someone that tiktoks with you."

"Hilarious"

Her fans rushed to comment on how hilarious they found the quirky clip.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan replied with a series of heart and laughing emojis.

While another former Corrie actress, Catherine Tyldesley, responded with multiple laughing crying emojis.

One user praised: "Hilarious. I love that you’ve roped him into it too."

And another wrote: "Your TikToks are spot on. Love them xx."

"I'm obsessed with these!"

And a third gushed: "I'm obsessed with these! More please."

Meanwhile Matthew shared the same clip to his 169,000 followers over on his own Instagram account.

He cheekily captioned the skit with: "This is what lockdown finally does to you... I was absolutely FORCED into dressing up... honest."

Matthew and Charley pre-lockdown days (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

The parents, who share three sons together, are spending lockdown together in their glamorous country home.

Opening up to OK! magazine, the pair have admitted they've found it quite challenging.

Matthew told the celeb mag: "There are good days and bad days. On the whole, we’ve got on really well.

"I’ve realised through this that sometimes you just wake up in a foul mood for no reason. On those days, it’s nice to go out on our walks separately."

What do you think of Charley and Matthew's TikTok efforts? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.