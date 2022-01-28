Emmerdale star James Moore looks totally different with short hair in throwback pic

Emmerdale actor James Moore is barely recognisable in a throwback snap he shared on Twitter.

The star, who’s played Ryan Stocks in the ITV soap since 2018, previously shared a photo of himself from 2009 with fans.

It shows him rocking much shorter side-swept hair and his followers were stunned by the difference.

James posted the photo back in 2019 and captioned it “2009 vs 2019. Don’t ask.”

Read more: Emmerdale fans are all making the same joke about Meena’s return

He then added the quip: “To everyone asking if I was into @justinbieber the answer is only after 2012 when he ventured into R&B Journeys/Purpose era…so basically after the swoopy hair phase. The explanation for the photo above was that I was just a big fat emo.”

His followers rushed to comment on the photo.

What did James Moore’s fans say about his pre-Emmerdale look?

“It’s so strange seeing you with short hair,” said one, adding the scream-face emoji.

Another said: “I think almost everyone must’ve had a sweepy fringe phase dude!”

“Twilight phase? Or just wanted the “I’m sexier than Bieber” look?” asked another.

While a fourth said: “that is THE most 2009 image ever.”

It’s so strange seeing you with short hair😱 — Catherine (@catherinealysh) January 15, 2019

I think almost everyone must’ve had a sweepy fringe phase dude! — hildegard von binge drinking (@hamrerhippyer) January 15, 2019

Twilight phase? Or just wanted the “I’m sexier than bieber” look?x — Lee-Mc (@mylifeinwordsuk) January 15, 2019

Twilight phase? Or just wanted the “I’m sexier than bieber” look?x — Lee-Mc (@mylifeinwordsuk) January 15, 2019

James is famous for his much longer hair now and most of his fans agree his newer look suits him better.

What is Ryan’s backstory in Emmerdale?

The actor joined Emmerdale back in 2018 when he was revealed to be Charity Dingle‘s (Emma Atkins) secret son.

James plays Charity Dingle’s long-lost son, Ryan (credit: ITV)

Read more: David and Victoria set to return to Emmerdale tonight after months away

Charity had secretly given birth after running away from home before being held captive and abused by evil copper, Mark Bails.

In another shock twist it was revealed that Bails was Ryan’s father, a result of him raping Charity.

She’d given birth, but fled the hospital after believing she’d watched her baby boy die.

Vanessa Woodfield and Harriet Finch eventually discovered that Ryan was alive and had been adopted by the nurse who’d saved his life.

Charity finally met her long-lost son in emotional scenes, that had Emmerdale fans in tears.

James went on to win a National Television Award for his portrayal of Ryan, who was left with cerebral palsy after being deprived of oxygen at birth.

The actor, who has ataxic cerebral palsy himself, is a passionate advocate for people with disabilities.

He’s also a proud Vegan and ambassador for Veganuary.

Ryan in Emmerdale

Currently, Ryan is dealing with his grief over the death of his adoptive mum, Irene.

Charity is being typically helpful and making it all about herself.

However, tonight she attends the funeral with him and manages to offer her support.

Will Ryan come through this?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!