Emmerdale fans brand Charity ‘vile’ as she finds out about Irene’s death

Emmerdale fans have branded Charity ‘vile’ after she found out about Irene‘s death.

Earlier this week, Ryan got the devastating news that his adoptive mother, Irene, has died.

Unable to get hold of his biological mum Charity, he confided in Charity’s boyfriend, Mack, who was there to support him.

Mack took Ryan to go see his adoptive brother, Josh.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, January 26) Charity was furious with Mack and Ryan for not answering her calls.

Charity didn’t answer her phone as she was with Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Angry, Mack told her that Irene had died and Charity was upset to hear of her passing.

Charity went to be with her son but when she found out Irene had died the day before and no one told her, she was upset that Mack and Ryan didn’t tell her.

She offered for Ryan to stay with her but she was clearly angry Mack found out first.

Later she had a go at Mack for not telling her and he said he tried to convince Ryan to tell her about Irene.

Charity accused him of hiding the truth as she had been spending time with her ex-girlfriend, Vanessa.

Charity is really vile and nasty.

She then accused Mack of trying to drive a wedge between her and Ryan.

Ryan wasn’t happy with Charity, but can he forgive her? (Credit; ITV)

Later Charity arrived at Ryan’s and immediately accused Mack of being jealous again.

However Ryan grew fed up of Charity and defended Mackenzie. He then told her to go home.

Fans were also unimpressed with Charity branding her ‘vile’ for only thinking of herself and not her grieving son.

Charity really is vile and nasty #Emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) January 25, 2022

Watching tonight's #Emmerdale and Charity is so wrapped up in herself! 😲 — 🌸🌻🌼Shaky🎀🦄💖 (@ShakyWoon) January 25, 2022

How dare Charity have a go at Mackenzie!? How selfish. #Emmerdale — Wini Boansi (@WiniBoansi) January 25, 2022

Sod Off Charity blaming Mackenzie #emmerdale — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) January 25, 2022

The writing is draining any sort of sympathy for Charity. She just keeps putting her foot in it over and over again. Mack looks like the reasonable one and I hate that #Emmerdale — IStay (@IStay77) January 25, 2022

Charity really is a nasty woman 😬#Emmerdale — pollyk (@joy9kat) January 25, 2022

Stupid Charity, McKenzie isn't trying to drive a wedge between her and Ryan! #Emmerdale — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) January 25, 2022

