Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt reveals the future for Paddy after his emotional suicide attempt

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt says Paddy’s depression and suicidal thoughts have been “shocking”.

But he says he hopes the dark storyline will make a difference, and that Paddy’s struggle to get his life back on track might inspire other men to talk about their problems.

Paddy is struggling with his mental health (Credit: ITV)

Paddy’s sad story

Emmerdale will air two one-hour episodes on Thursday and Friday at 7pm, to tell Paddy’s story.

Viewers will see him say his private goodbyes to friends and family and make peace with his decision to take his own life.

Marlon, Bear, Chas and others frantically search for Paddy and when Rhona discovers the bolt gun from the vets is missing, they’re even more worried than before.

Can they find Paddy before it’s too late?

Bear is shocked when he realises what Paddy is planning to do (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt on Paddy’s struggle

Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy, says he was told about the story earlier than he usually finds out about what his alter ego is up to.

“To know what the story was months in advance was really healthy,” he explains. “It helped me to start colouring in and start drip-feeding the beginnings and the kernel of the story.”

He says the importance of this story “transcends” usual plots on Emmerdale. “The only time I’ve had something like this before was when Aaron came out and it mattered to people,” he says.

Paddy was ready to say farewell to his loved ones (Credit: ITV)

Making a difference

Dominic says he wants Paddy’s struggle to raise awareness of depression and suicide.

“I was hoping this story would make a difference and normalise talking,” he says.

“That seems to be the one salve, no matter what you’re going through, the one thing that will save you or help you, is talking.”

Dominic, the cast and the writers, researchers and storyliners, worked with Samaritans and men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club to make sure they told Paddy’s story in the right way.

“I felt a huge sense of responsibility on my shoulders to get it right so I’ve done my best,” he says.

He met some men who’d been in similar situations to Paddy and says it was “incredible” to hear their stories.

“Not only has it been inspirational, it’s been pitch-black dark and it’s made me appreciate what I have,” he says.

“I feel I have mental fortitude, my life sails along. But speaking to people where life has hit them so hard, from left field, it’s been really shocking.

“Everyone that’s come through the other side of it, has said they’re glad they spoke to someone. Talking saved them.

“It’s been incredible”.

Dominic says he wants Paddy’s story to make a difference (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Paddy?

Dominic explains that it’s not an easy fix for his alter ego. “He’s opened the door to it now, he’s capable of having those thoughts, capable of attempting to take his own life, and he’s going to have to watch that for the rest of his life,” he says.

But he says there is hope on the horizon. “What Emmerdale do brilliantly is it’s not a misery fest. It’s not a dark story that’s horrible to watch. There are little pinches of light.”

And he says he just wants Paddy’s tale to help others.

“If it makes a difference to one person, that’s as much as we can hope for really.”

Things haven’t been easy for Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Getting help

Neil Waine from Andy’s Man Club says he really believes the story will help.

“Dom has done it justice,” he says. “It’s giving men the idea that it’s okay to talk. There’s a lot that can be solved with a cup of tea and a custard cream.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays. But this week, it will air at 7pm for an hour on Thursday and Friday, on ITV.

