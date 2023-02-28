Emmerdale will air at 7pm tonight (Tuesday February 28, 2023), due to ITV airing coverage of the FA Cup.

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Paddy returns to the village to say some veiled goodbyes to his loved ones.

Will the villagers be able to save Paddy’s life in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Paddy’s return is a brief one (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy returns to say goodbye

After staying at a nearby guesthouse, Paddy returns to the village tonight.

Paddy’s loved ones get a shock as he returns, walking into the Woolpack with a holdall bag.

Chas can’t help but feel frustrated by Paddy’s behaviour.

However, when Paddy and Eve reunite, Chas realises that Paddy’s in a lot of pain.

As a result, Chas decides to go easy on Paddy.

With Marlon worrying about his friend, Paddy tries to paint a smile on his face to get Marlon off his case.

After the reunion, however, Paddy’s left alone and he lets his true broken self out.

As Paddy prepares to say goodbye to his loved ones before attempting to end his own life, can the villagers reach Paddy in time?

Jai can no longer support Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Jai makes a decision about Leyla

Last night (Monday February 27, 2023), Jai went round to Leyla’s house to support her after her divorce from Liam was finalised.

Leyla then misread Jai’s kindness and kissed him outside.

Laurel saw the pair kissing and assumed that Jai was cheating on her.

However, Jai ran after Laurel, confirming to Leyla that Laurel is the woman he loves, not her.

Tonight, Leyla’s devastated when Jai reveals that he can no longer be the person she turns to for support.

Afterwards, Suzy decides to step up on take on Jai’s previous role, supporting Leyla instead.

Will Leyla get the support she needs?

Has she come between Laurel and Jai’s relationship?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!