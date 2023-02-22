Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy returns to say goodbye as he plans to take his own life

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that upcoming scenes on the show will see struggling Paddy Kirk set into motion a plan to take his own life.

Paddy returns to the village following his self-imposed exile.

But while his friends and family are overjoyed to see him safe and sound, Paddy has an ulterior motive for his return.

As Paddy steals a bolt gun from the vet’s Surgery, dad Bear discovers his farewell letter.

Can Paddy be found before it’s too late?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline below.

Paddy is back… but his problems are far from over (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy returns to the village

As Paddy returns, everyone is stunned to see him looking utterly dishevelled, standing in the Woolpack doorway with a holdall bag.

Marlon simmers, but immediately heads over to talk to Paddy.

Meanwhile, Chas is irritated by Paddy’s behaviour.

Then, Bear enters with Eve.

It’s an emotional reunion for all – and, seeing the hurt and sadness in Paddy’s eyes, Chas softens up.

Paddy puts on a facade of happiness to get Marlon off his back, but it soon crumbles once his friend leaves.

Later, Paddy goes about his day, making amends with family and friends.

But, unbeknownst to everyone, Paddy is saying his veiled goodbyes.

Paddy prepares to say goodbye to his friends and family (Credit: ITV)

Paddy prepares to end his own life

Amidst his preparations, Paddy leaves dad Bear a letter, explaining what he plans to do.

Later that day, Bear is horrified when he discovers Paddy’s letter.

Marlon is left helpless as everyone scrambles together to find Paddy.

This comes as Rhona delivers some terrifying news about a missing bolt gun at the vet’s surgery.

Everyone is horrified to realise what Paddy has planned.

Can his friends and family find Paddy before it’s too late?

Bear is horrified to discover Paddy’s suicide note (Credit: ITV)

Men’s mental health: Help is available

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

Contact them any time – they are there to help anyone and everyone.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!