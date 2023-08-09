Emmerdale star Dean Andrews shares honeymoon pics as he jokes: ‘I had to apologise to my new wife’

Actor and Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has shared a beautiful new picture from his honeymoon with wife Helen Bowen-Green. Posting on his Instagram account, Dean joked about how he had to ‘apologise to his new wife’ for his choice of restaurant.

Dean announced on Sunday (August 6) that he and long-term partner Helen had tied the knot with a beautiful ceremony, surrounded by loving family and friends.

And now the happy couple are off on their honeymoon! The actor marked the occasion with a cheeky joke at his own expense.

Dean plays Will Taylor on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dean Andrews apologises to new wife for ‘ugly’ honeymoon destination

Posting on his Instagram account yesterday, Dean shared a honeymoon update. His picture showed of a bottle of champagne and a purse embroidered ‘wifey.’ In the background, a beautiful blue sea.

In the captions, Dean joked: “I had to apologise to my new wife @hbg_indiarose for bringing her to such an ugly place for our first meal as husband and wife 😂 @lila.portals is one of our favourite places in the world ❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

The restaurant Dean tagged in the post is in the resort of Portals Nous – a municipality of Majorca, Spain.

Dean Andrews jokes as his ‘two wives’ meet

This isn’t the first lovely wedding joke Dean has made this week. Indeed, the actor is known for his cheeky-chappy persona on social media.

Posting on Monday, Dean shared a picture of his wife and co-star Claire King. Claire plays his TV wife, Kim Tate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

In the accompanying caption, he joked, “I was hoping my two wives would be a little more upset when they found out about each other but it looks like they don’t give two hoots.”

Their Emmerdale characters – Will Taylor and Kim Tate – were also married last year on the soap.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!