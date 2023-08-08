Dean Andrews jokes ‘I thought my two wives might be more upset’ as he posts new wedding pictures

Actor Dean Andrews has joked about his ‘two wives’ as he shared a series of new photos from his recent wedding on Instagram this week.

The Emmerdale star – who plays Will Taylor on the soap – announced that he has married his long-term partner Helen Bowen-Green this week, in a series of posts to his Instagram account.

Posting to his Instagram account on Sunday (August 6), Dean shared pictures from the wedding. One showed Dean, 60, posing with both his real-life wife and his fictional one, too.

Dean Andrews and Claire King play husband and wife on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

When worlds collide

Dean’s humourous post depicted Dean, Helen and Kim Tate actress Claire King laughing and joking together. Claire looks stunning in a bright orange suit with a very impressive fascinator.

“I was hoping my two wives would be a little more upset when they found out about each other but it looks like they don’t give two hoots,” Dean joked in the captions.

“Don’t be fooled, you know what your other wife is like. Sleep with one eye open,” one fan joked in the comments.

Will and Kim were married on the soap last year (Credit: ITV)

Dean shares wedding pictures with his delighted fans

This post was just one of a series of posts Dean shared with his fans on Instagram this week. Others showed the happy couple on their big day.

The first of many pictures showed the couple sharing a kiss inside their wedding venue. In another, Dean shared a kiss with his new wife as their guests clapped in the background.

In the comments beneath Dean’s posts, his Emmerdale co-stars congratulated the pair on their marriage. “CONGRATULATIONS feel the love,” wrote Mandy Dingle star Lisa Riley.

Elsewhere in the comments, other co-stars chimed in. “Congratulations,” said Bhasker Patel, who played the late Rishi Sharma on the soap.

“Congratulations to you both!! Gorgeous pics,” commented Fiona Wade.

Meanwhile, Amy Walsh added: “Congratulations Dean xxx”

