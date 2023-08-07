Emmerdale star Dean Andrews shares stunning photos from his wedding: ‘This lady has made me the happiest man’

Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews has announced he has married his fiancée in a beautiful wedding.

The Will Taylor star shared the news on his Instagram on Sunday evening (August 6). Alongside images from their stunning wedding day, Dean gushed over his wife.

The first picture showed the couple sharing a kiss inside their wedding venue. The second saw Dean, 60, kissing his wife on the cheek as their delighted guests clapped in the background.

Dean Andrews marries partner

The next photo showed the happy newlyweds kissing during the ceremony. Finally, the fourth pic showed the couple beaming as guests threw confetti over them.

Dean wrote: “This beautiful lady @hbg_indiarose has just made me the happiest man alive by saying ‘yes’ to being my wife #deanandhelenmeanttobe.”

His soap co-stars offered their congratulations in the comments. Lisa Riley wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS feel the love.”

Meanwhile, Bhasker Patel wrote: “Congratulations,” alongside celebratory emojis and heart face emojis.

Amy Walsh added: “Congratulations Dean xxx.”

This beautiful lady has just made me the happiest man alive.

In addition, Fiona Wade commented: “Congratulations to you both!! Gorgeous pics!”

Dean is known for playing Will Taylor in Emmerdale. He’s also had roles in Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes. He also starred in EastEnders: Ricky & Bianca in 2002. The star shared that he and his partner Helen were set to tie the knot this year.

In February, Dean said on social media: “A very happy Valentine’s to this worldie. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky, lucky man.”

Last month, he shared photos from his stag do. He smiled with friends in the pictures as they enjoyed some drinks at a venue.

Dean wrote: “On my stag do and a photo with one of my oldest friends makes me very happy @sqp_live.”

Meanwhile, at the time, Helen commented: “What a fabulous picture.”

