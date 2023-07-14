Emmerdale star Dean Andrews sends fans wild as he shares photos from his stag do

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has been busy preparing for his dream wedding to fiancée, Helen, announcing the news in February this year.

The special date is a secret but fans have still enjoyed following his pre-wedding journey online.

Now, Dean has hinted the day is closer than ever and sent fans wild by sharing photos from his stag do.

Dean is set to marry Helen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean Andrews’ wedding is almost here

On Valentine’s Day this year (Tuesday, February 14), Dean took to Instagram to share a photo of him and his partner, Helen.

The pair were smiling together in a selfie as Dean then shared an tribute to her for the romantic day.

Dean then captioned the post: “A very happy Valentine’s to this Worldie. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky, lucky man.”

He followed this with two red heart emojis after revealing that he and Helen were set to get married later this year.

Now, it looks as though the big day is almost around the corner – how exciting!

Dean enjoyed his stag do (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dean shares wedding update with stag do photos

Last night (Thursday, July 13), Dean took to Instagram once more to share a couple of photos from his stag do.

In one, Dean could be seen smiling next to his friends captioning the first photo: “On my stag Doo and a photo with one of my oldest friends makes me very happy @sqp_live.”

He then added: “Another great friend @tonnerino,” in the next caption.

Dean and his friends could be seen enjoying some drinks in a lovely venue.

The post is a sign that Dean’s wedding is almost here – it’s not long now until the big day.

Fans are thrilled for Dean (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans sent wild with Dean Andrews stag do snaps

Emmerdale fans were thrilled over Dean’s stag do snaps – especially as it means the wedding is fast approaching.

One fan wrote: “Lovely photo of you and your best friend, hope the stag do went well.”

Another person commented: “Lovely happy picture hope you have a fabulous memorable time.”

A third fan added: “Have a great time on your stag do. Plenty of drinks plenty of laughs and plenty of memories.”

“Lovely picture, love the colour of your shirt, really suits you,” gushed one more. Someone else warned: “Looks like trouble to me! Make good choices.”

Dean’s fiancée Helen also commented: “What a fabulous picture.”

