Emmerdale star Dean Andrews reveals huge wedding news as he says he’s a ‘lucky, lucky man’

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has revealed some huge wedding news on Instagram today (Tuesday, February 14, 2023).

Wishing his partner a happy Valentine’s Day, Dean shared some news.

The Emmerdale Will Taylor actor revealed that he’s ‘a lucky, lucky man’ as he looks forward to their wedding plans.

Dean is getting married this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Dean Andrews reveals huge wedding news

On Instagram, Dean Andrews has revealed some huge wedding news.

Sharing two photos of himself and his partner, Helen Bowen-Green, smiling happily, Dean wished Helen a happy Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Andrews (@deanoandrews)

Dean then captioned the post: “A very happy Valentine’s to this Worldie. This year is going to be a cracker as it’s the year we get to tie the knot! Lucky, lucky man.”

He followed this with two red heart emojis.

Helen shared the love on her own Instagram page too, sharing a similar photo of the couple together. She wrote: “To the Man who puts the colour in my life … Happy Valentine’s Day. You are my true soulmate and I’ll love you forever and then some …”

How romantic!

Fans have congratulated the couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rush to congratulate the Emmerdale star

Dean Andrews’ fans have rushed to Instagram comments to congratulate Dean and Helen on their upcoming wedding.

One fan commented: “Beautiful couple. Congratulations on your upcoming wedding.”

Another gushed: “Awww happy Valentine’s guys couldn’t wish anything better for such a lovely couple.”

Another sent their love, writing: “Happy Valentine’s to you both and congratulations on your upcoming wedding.”

A fourth fan congratulated the star: “You are such a lovely couple, congratulations to you both, Dean you’re a very lucky man. Your future bride is beautiful just like your little granddaughter, please let us see pictures of your biggest day when it happens.”

Will and Kim aren’t as loved up as Dean and Helen at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will’s relationship isn’t as happy

Over in Emmerdale, Will and Kim’s relationship isn’t as joyful as Dean and Helen’s.

Will recently grew irritated with his wife when she reinstated Sam and Lydia back at Home Farm after finding out that they hadn’t been the ones to steal Will’s watch.

Will was furious that Kim hadn’t supported him.

Now, Will feels like his relationship with Kim is threatened due to the arrival of Caleb.

But, will he have a plan to get him to back off?

Will Kim and Will’s relationship suffer?

