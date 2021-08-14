Emmerdale star Danny Miller deletes foul-mouthed rant about Love Island following backlash

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has launched a blistering foul-mouthed rant against Love Island contestants.

The Aaron Dingle actor has made no secret of the fact he isn’t a fan of the ITV2 dating show.

Taking a break from his holiday with pregnant parter Steph Jones, Danny took to Twitter to rage about the show.

He wrote: “We live in a world where our younger generation are pushed to ‘find love’ in a villa with the biggest bunch of [expletive] you’d ever meet in your life.

“Aged 24 and ‘found love’ on a TV show with a girl who has 72 different shades of lipstick colours that make you want to give up.”

However, Danny failed to mention his own connection to Love Island.

His personal publicist is former Love Island star Scott Thomas – twin brother to one of Danny’s best friends – Adam Thomas.

Actor Danny later deleted the tweet after a furious backlash from fans.

“You obviously haven’t given the show a chance,” slammed one.

“And have just turned on the TV with a pre-conceived idea of what it’s all about.”

Another said: “Gosh, it’s an entertainment show. It’s fun. Take a chill pill and go back to bed old man.”

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller reveals moment he proposed

Meanwhile, Danny clearly doesn’t need a dating show to find love – after falling for his childhood pal Steph.

The Aaron Dingle actor popped the question to Steph during a holiday to St Lucia earlier this year.

Danny shared a video of the romantic moment to Instagram as he called it a “moment I’ll never forget for so many reasons”.

Danny wrote: “A moment I’ll never forget for so many reasons. Thank you @stephjones1710 for making me the happiest man alive.”

The footage showed Steph sitting at a table as she looks at a phone.

Danny is seen standing behind her, whilst holding a box.

Steph then gets told to look behind her as Danny knelt to one knee.

She looks shocked as she covers her mouth with her hand, before she jumps into Danny’s arms.

