Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who pays Aaron Dingle, has shared a touching message to his unborn child as he shared a photo with his fiancée Steph.

Danny shared the photo to his Instagram account.

The 30-year-old actor wrote: “We know we haven’t met you yet. And we don’t know if you’re a boy or a girl. But I do know you’re loved already. Regardless. Forever.”

His co-stars and fans commented on the post.

Simon Lennon, who plays Aaron’s boyfriend Ben in Emmerdale, commented three red love hearts.

Anna Nightingale, who plays Andrea Tate, wrote: “So beautiful xxx.”

One fan wrote: “This is so beautiful . You and Steph will make fantastic parents and the love you will both have for baby Miller will be never ending.”

Another said: “Wish you all the best, you’ll make great parents.”

Emmerdale: Danny Miller and Steph’s engagement and baby news

Danny plays Aaron in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Danny and Steph announced they got engaged and were expecting their first baby.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about the baby news he said: “It was unbelievable because we’d been told it probably wasn’t going to happen for us naturally, so we just feel so incredibly lucky.

“We’re very humbled by it as we know not everyone is as lucky.”

Meanwhile, Steph added: “It was a massive surprise. Because emotionally we’d been psyching ourselves up for IVF. It was meant to be. We got engaged at the beginning of January and found out we were expecting in February.”

Danny announced he was going to become a dad earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny also revealed to OK! that his Emmerdale co-stars Kelvin Fletcher and Adam Thomas as well as Ryan Thomas will be at his and Steph’s wedding.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

