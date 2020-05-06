Emmerdale star Charley Webb pays tribute to husband Matthew Wolfenden as he turns 40

Emmerdale star Charley Webb has led tributes to her co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden as he celebrated his 40th birthday in lockdown.

Posting a gallery of snaps to Instagram of the couple and their kids - Buster, 10, Bowie, four, and 10-month-old Ace, Charley celebrated her man's big day.

She gushed: "Someone's joining the 40s club. Him, not me. Matthew was 27 when we first got together. Three kids later and a marriage. Love you, C, B, B & A."

Friends, fans and co-stars all added their own best wishes, with Anthony Quinlan, who played Pete Barton leading the way.

Other birthday messages

"Hope the Wolf man has had a top day!" he wrote.

Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton, said: "Happy birthday legend Matthew Wolfenden, might be 40 but still got the best hair at work! Ha."

Charley's brother, Jamie Lomas added: "Happy birthday bro, sending you all my [love]."

Matthew's on-screen son, Joe Warren Plant sent a series of love heart emojis.

Matthew's on-screen son, Jacob, has relied on his dad, David (Credit: ITV)

And Sheree Murphy, who played Tricia Dingle, said: "Happy 40th birthday. Hope you've had the best day."

Louisa Clien, who played David's evil ex, Maya Stepney, posted her own birthday message to her former co-star.

How long have Emmerdale stars Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb been married?

Matthew and Charley have been married for two years.

They first got together 13 years ago, but tied the knot in February 2018 after tricking their friends and family into thinking they were attending a 30th birthday party for Charley.

Matthew recently shared an emotional picture of the moment he and Charley announced their secret wedding.

The photo shows that even their two children, Buster, 10, and four-year-old Bowie didn't know what was really going on.

Buster and Bowie's big surprise

Matthew captioned the snap, showing him and Charley hugging: "One of my favourite pictures EVER.

"The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding.

"Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless.

"Lockdown's not too bad with these lot and the new addition of Ace, obviously."

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley's eldest son Buster was very surprised (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matthew's new lockdown look

Matthew recently revealed he had shaved his head during lockdown and he let his eldest son Buster do it for him!

The actor shared a picture to his Instagram page of a 'makeover' his family had given him.

He captioned the snap: "Hair by Buster... Face by Bowie...Bags under my eyes by Ace... Frown on my face by Charley!

"A family effort for my look today."

