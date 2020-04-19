Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden shares emotional family photo

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has shared an emotional picture of the moment he and Charley Webb announced their secret wedding.

The stars married in 2018 after telling guests they were at a party for Charley's 30th birthday.

Once everyone was assembled, they then told all of their friends and family they were in fact getting married that day instead!

The photo Matthew has shared shows that even their two children, Buster, 10, and four-year-old Bowie didn't know what was really going on.

Buster and Bowie's big surprise

Matthew captioned the snap, showing him and Charley hugging: "One of my favourite pictures EVER.

"The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding.

"Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys' faces caught on camera are priceless.

"Lockdown's not too bad with these lot and the new addition of Ace, obviously."

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley's eldest son Buster was very surprised (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans loved the moment Matthew shared, with one commenting: "Love Buster and Bowie's little faces."

"Wow so romantic," added another one.

A third said: "Amazing. I am filling up just reading it."

Matthew's new lockdown look

Matthew recently revealed he had shaved his head during lockdown and he let his eldest son Buster do it for him!

The actor shared a picture to his Instagram page of a 'makeover' his family had given him.

He captioned the snap: "Hair by Buster... Face by Bowie...Bags under my eyes by Ace... Frown on my face by Charley!

"A family effort for my look today."

Matthew also posted a timelapse video to his Instagram stories of Buster helping to rid his dad of his hair.

Charley Webb the hairdresser?

In fact, Charley has already given her husband a lockdown haircut when he let her cut his hair using a bowl!

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of her cutting actor Matthew's hair with a bowl as a guide.

Charley Webb cut Matt's hair with a bowl (Credit: Instagram)

Posting a picture of her carrying out the cut, she said: "You know things are boring when he lets you cut his hair around a bowl.

