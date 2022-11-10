Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan delighted with huge achievement

Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan recently showed off a huge achievement.

The actress posed for a picture as she was able to get tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The event usually sells out pretty quickly and this year a technical error made it even harder for some fans of the festival to get tickets.

However Amelia and her family appeared to get lucky and managed to bag themselves entry passes.

The young actress looked thrilled as she held up her ticket order confirmation.

Her mum, Rachel shared the photo of Amelia and wrote: “Come on, who else got them? The finger marks are from stress.”

Amelia’s co-star Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt, commented: “Couldn’t get them,” with crying emojis.

Another one of Rachel’s followers commented: “I always forget!”

Amelia plays April Windsor (Credit: ITV)

Who does Amelia Flanagan play in Emmerdale?

Amelia plays April Windsor in Emmerdale.

She has played the role since 2014.

April is the daughter of Donna Windsor and Marlon Dingle.

Marlon and Donna were together but split in 2009. She ended up leaving the village but didn’t tell Marlon she was pregnant.

In 2014 she returned to the village with April and told Marlon he was her father.

It also turned out that Donna had terminal cancer.

However Donna died in December 2014 after falling off a multi-story carpark chasing criminal Gary and April was left in the care of her dad Marlon.

Over the years April has been the centre of many big storylines including being bullied by her aunt Cathy.

Most recently she has developed a crush on childhood friend Arthur.

But April’s set for heartbreak when he doesn’t feel the same…

Isabella plays Hope in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who are Amelia Flanagan’s Coronation Street star siblings?

Amelia Flanagan isn’t the only soap star in her family.

Her brother and sister are Isabella and William Flanagan.

Isabella and William are twins and they play cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown on Coronation Street.

William is also in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Isabella is currently taking centre stage in Coronation Street as a journalist has published a book about Hope’s dad, killer John Stape.

Earlier this year Isabella and Amelia were both nominated for Best Young Performer at the Inside Soap Awards, however Isabella took home the award.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Isabella told the publication that she and William would sometimes get into ‘heated debates’ with Amelia.

She said: “There are so many debates at home whenever there are award ceremonies. Me and my brother are team Corrie and my sister is obviously team Emmerdale, so it does get a bit heated sometimes.”

