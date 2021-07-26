April is suffering a terrible ordeal in Emmerdale at the moment – how old is she, when did she join and who plays her?

Find out all about Marlon’s troubled daughter and the talented child actress who brings the character to life.

April was a little girl when she joined the village (Credit: ITV)

How old is April in Emmerdale?

April Windsor is the daughter of Donna Windsor and Marlon Dingle. She is also the half-sister of Marlon and Rhona’s son Leo Goskirk.

April was born on August 13th 2009, making the character 11 years old. She will turn 12 later this year.

April in Emmerdale: Her biggest storylines

April first arrived in Emmerdale in 2014.

Donna returned to the village with her daughter, having never told Marlon about April before.

At first Marlon didn’t want to know April but soon came around to the idea of getting to know her.

April is Marlon and Donna’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

It was later revealed Donna had aggressive lung cancer and only had months left to live.

But she ended up dying after pulling criminal Gary off the top of a car park. They both fell to the ground and died.

Over the years April grew close to Ellis Chapman after Marlon got into a relationship with his mum Jessie.

Ellis is April’s former stepbrother (Credit: ITV)

Despite Marlon and Jessie no longer being together, she still sees Ellis as an older brother.

Right now, April is struggling with online trolling – someone has set up a troll account called Dead Donna.

Who plays April?

April is played by actress Amelia Flanagan.

In real life Amelia is 13 years old, having celebrated her birthday on June 6.

Amelia has two siblings, who also have roles on another ITV soap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Flanagan (@rachelflanagan84)

Read more: Why April won’t reveal what’s happening to her in Emmerdale

Her brother and sister, William and Isabella, who are twins, play Joseph Brown and Hope Stape in Coronation Street.

Hope in Corrie is played by Isabella, Amelia’s sister (Credit: ITV)

In the soap Joseph and Hope are cousins.

Joseph is played by William, Amelia and Isabella’s brother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.