Emmerdale spoilers tonight comp image: Bob and Wendy
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob’s idea to spice things up with Wendy doesn’t go to plan

Can he ever catch a break?

By Carena Crawford

Emmerdale spoilers tonight see Bob try to romance Wendy – but it doesn’t go to plan. Can they ever get back on track?

Meanwhile, Charles is left unimpressed by Claudette’s plans and then annoys Manpreet. Will he ever catch a break?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Bob’s previous romantic gesture didn’t stop her cheating! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob surprises Wendy

After all they’ve been through – her affair with Liam, his anger issues and subsequent heart attack, Wendy and Bob deserve a break. However, his erectile dysfunction continues to cause an issue between them.

Wendy is worried sick about Bob’s health, but he’s determined to move forward.

Wanting to make things right between them, Bob puts together a romantic surprise for Wendy. However, in true Bob fashion, his attempt to spice things up doesn’t go to plan.

What goes wrong? And can he make it right? Are these two really meant to be?

Vicar Charles is unhappy (Credit: ITV)

Charles is irritated

Despite his mother’s pleas to give his father a chance, Charles just can’t soften towards Victor. He’s not happy Claudette is spending money on Victor, nor that they are growing closer.

Tonight, Claudette asks Charles to stay out of the way as she’s preparing a romantic meal for Victor. Charles is furious, but will he put a stop to it?

Meanwhile, Jai is still on at Manpreet to give the necklace back. Manpreet is resolute that the jewellery item was a gift from Rishi and he had intended for her to keep it. She insists she isn’t giving it back.

However, when Charles doesn’t take Manpreet’s side, she is outraged. Can he make it right?

Which sister will win? (Credit: ITV)

Bernice and Nicola compete in Emmerdale spoilers tonight

It’s sisters at war again as Bernice and Nicola go head to head.

They are competing to see who can raise the most money for new defibrillator pads. Who will emerge victorious?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

YouTube video player

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Bob Hope Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers TV Spoilers Wendy Posner

Trending Articles

Peter and Carla look lovingly at each other on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans frustrated by Carla and Peter scenes ahead of Chris Gascoyne’s exit: ‘They are doing it on purpose’
Charity looking upset in Emmerdale against soap logo and village background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale fans expose explosive Charity baby twist for October Super Soap Week
Georgia Stanway / England fans
Lionesses star hits back at claims England stars ‘snubbed’ fans at Heathrow
A silhouette of a man standing in front of the I'm A Celebrity logo
I’m A Celebrity winner’s life-threatening health battle as ‘whole family’ gathered around hospital bed
Tess Daly / Strictly logo
BBC issues statement over Strictly start date amid confusing announcement from Tess Daly
Peter Andre with Princess in bubble
Peter Andre tells daughter Princess ‘I’m proud of you anyway’ as she opens GCSE results