Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob’s idea to spice things up with Wendy doesn’t go to plan

Emmerdale spoilers tonight see Bob try to romance Wendy – but it doesn’t go to plan. Can they ever get back on track?

Meanwhile, Charles is left unimpressed by Claudette’s plans and then annoys Manpreet. Will he ever catch a break?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Bob’s previous romantic gesture didn’t stop her cheating! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Bob surprises Wendy

After all they’ve been through – her affair with Liam, his anger issues and subsequent heart attack, Wendy and Bob deserve a break. However, his erectile dysfunction continues to cause an issue between them.

Wendy is worried sick about Bob’s health, but he’s determined to move forward.

Wanting to make things right between them, Bob puts together a romantic surprise for Wendy. However, in true Bob fashion, his attempt to spice things up doesn’t go to plan.

What goes wrong? And can he make it right? Are these two really meant to be?

Vicar Charles is unhappy (Credit: ITV)

Charles is irritated

Despite his mother’s pleas to give his father a chance, Charles just can’t soften towards Victor. He’s not happy Claudette is spending money on Victor, nor that they are growing closer.

Tonight, Claudette asks Charles to stay out of the way as she’s preparing a romantic meal for Victor. Charles is furious, but will he put a stop to it?

Meanwhile, Jai is still on at Manpreet to give the necklace back. Manpreet is resolute that the jewellery item was a gift from Rishi and he had intended for her to keep it. She insists she isn’t giving it back.

However, when Charles doesn’t take Manpreet’s side, she is outraged. Can he make it right?

Which sister will win? (Credit: ITV)

Bernice and Nicola compete in Emmerdale spoilers tonight

It’s sisters at war again as Bernice and Nicola go head to head.

They are competing to see who can raise the most money for new defibrillator pads. Who will emerge victorious?

