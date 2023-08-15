Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Poor Bob’s secret revealed as Liam apologises

The Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (August 15) reveal that, as Bob Hope recovers in hospital, Doctor Liam Cavanagh apologises for the affair. But is Bob hiding something as he takes in Liam’s apology?

Elsewhere, Dan is surprised when the Man Club hold a meeting to show their support. Will he open up to them about his fear of prison?

Meanwhile, Lydia opens up to Sam as they start work on a special project. Then, Marlon worries as he makes a big step towards his future.

Also, Rhona tries to push her mum to move on. Can she open up to look for love again?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers in full below.

Bob is recovering from his heart attack (Credit: ITV)

Liam apologises to recovering Bob

Wendy feels relieved when Bob starts to stir in his hospital bed following his heart attack. Bob grows emotional as he remembers what happened.

Meanwhile, Bernice encourages Brenda not to blame Wendy for Bob’s heart attack. She tells her that she should focus on his health instead.

At the hospital, Liam apologises to Bob for the affair. But can Bob forgive Liam? And is he bring truthful about everything?

Liam makes an apology to Bob (Credit: ITV)

The Man Club is in session for Dan

Dan is surprised by an impromptu Man Club meeting at the Woolpack bar. Apprehensively, he takes a seat.

After a while, Dan speaks about the punch and Lloyd’s subsequent death. With the Man Club’s support, Dan admits that he’s terrified of prison.

He finally breaks down, worried about how Amelia will cope alone. As the Man Club gather round to support him, Dan resolves to make his last day in the village a special one.

Sam’s thrilled by his latest discovery (Credit: ITV)

Lydia opens up to Sam

When Sam finds an old dolls house in a skip, he brings it home to repair for Esther’s birthday. It reminds Lydia of the one she had at the children’s home.

As they work on the doll’s house, Lydia talks about the children’s home – and her son,Toby.

Lydia recalls her own past (Credit: ITV)

Marlon worries about his future

Marlon’s apprehensive at the prospect of collecting his specially adapted car. Can he face his fears to take the next step in his recovery?

Rhona gives Mary some advice

Rhona encourages Mary to get back on the dating scene. However, Mary is hesitant following her ordeal with Faye.

Can she dust herself off to go looking for love again?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!