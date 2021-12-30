Emmerdale SPOILERS: Vanessa and Tracy in bust-up over cheating partners

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Vanessa meddles in Nate and Tracy’s relationship.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, December 30) Vanessa introduced Nate to her new girlfriend, Fiona.

However Nate and Fiona already knew each other – they slept together a few weeks ago after meeting on a night out.

Nate cheated on Tracy with Fiona (Credit: ITV)

After Charity and Mack caught Nate and Fiona arguing, Fiona confessed to Tracy and Vanessa that she and Nate slept together, but what’s next?

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa meddles with Tracy and Nate

In next week’s scenes Charity is thrown when Vanessa announces she’s staying in the village for good.

Charity asks if she can spend some time with Vanessa’s son, Johnny, who Charity adopted last year, however it causes an argument between the two women.

Meanwhile Cain is angry when Nate reveals Tracy kicked him out for cheating and refuses to let him stay with him.

Vanessa doesn’t want Charity to see Johnny (Credit: ITV)

As Cain’s underlying rage comes close to boiling over, a distraught Nate heads to Tug Ghyll in an attempt to pick up his stuff and visit his daughter but is turned away by an angry Vanessa.

Later Tracy is hurt that Nate hasn’t tried to see Frankie.

Vanessa comforts her, uneasily hiding the fact that Nate tried to visit the day before.

However Vanessa is busted when a mortified Tracy overhears her telling Charity she stopped Nate from seeing Tracy.

How will Tracy react? What will she say?

Will Vanessa and Charity get back together?

Fans have been hoping Vanessa and Charity will get back together.

Vanessa is busted (Credit: ITV)

It has not been revealed if the former couple will reunite.

Charity is currently in a relationship with Mackenzie. But it looks like Vanessa’s relationship with Fiona could be over for good.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

