Emmerdale: When does Meena’s storyline to come to an end? The latest on her ‘demise’

Emmerdale fans have called for Meena‘s murder storyline to come to an end after taking her sister Manpreet captive. So when will this story end? Here’s all we know so far.

Meena arrived in the village last year and in July it was revealed that she previously murdered her best friend Nadine. She has since gone on to kill three more people: Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

Her sister Manpreet started to get closer to the truth and when she met up with Nadine’s sister, Carol, Carol told Manpreet she believes Meena killed Nadine.

Manpreet started to get closer to the truth (Credit: ITV)

When Manpreet confronted Meena over her behaviour, she tried to kill her but the sisters ended up getting caught up in the Woolpack explosion.

Manpreet went into a coma, but came out of it and pretended not to remember the events leading up to the explosion.

Manpreet was soon discharged from the hospital and Meena promised to take care of her sister.

However Manpreet fell into Meena’s trap and she realised her sister does remember everything and is holding her captive.

Emmerdale fans call for Meena’s murder storyline to end

Meena is holding Manpreet captive (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 29) Meena admitted to Manpreet that she murdered Nadine, Leanna, Andrea and Ben leaving her sister horrified.

Now fans are starting to get fed up with the storyline and are begging for it to come to an end.

Please stop with this Meena story. Its just awful. #Emmerdale — LISA JONES (@lisa_a_jones) December 29, 2021

@emmerdale thsi is the third time you have used the hostage in bed storyline and Meena storyline is getting beyond a joke time to end it #Emmerdale — Amanda Abbott (@AmandaA0612) December 29, 2021

This Meena storyline really has too end soon , after tonight’s episode my god I have no words. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/2kc25qYhnY — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) December 29, 2021

#emmerdale when is this rubbish story line with Meena going to end — Margaret (@Mnb11279) December 29, 2021

@emmerdale ok I love the soap.I have a Cain Dingle keyring.I want to live in the beautiful village (even though its not real) BUT when oh when is the Meena storyline gonna end?!!Almost switching off completely #emmerdale #meena #itvemmerdale #soaps #tv — lilolme (@lorralorracat) December 29, 2021

Then this meena storyline is on another level of hatred😡 in all seriousness when will it end? #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Leah Allen (@leahallen77) December 29, 2021

Me after every episode of #emmerdale until this blasted #meena storyline comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/WS8bA4pCJq — dawn marie (@fulbut) December 29, 2021

Hope Manpreet kills Meena can’t stand much more of her this storyline needs to end now! #emmerdale — ❤️❤️FIONA❤️❤️ (@sadlerfiona21) December 29, 2021

So when is Meena’s storyline coming to an end?

Emmerdale: When does Meena’s storyline to come to an end?

Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped on when the storyline will finish and what happens next for Meena and Manpreet.

Meena is holding Manpreet captive, but will she manage to escape or become Meena’s next victim?

Will anyone else in the village catch on to what’s happening?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

