Meena Manpreet Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale: When does Meena’s storyline to come to an end? The latest on her ‘demise’

Meena is holding her sister captive

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have called for Meena‘s murder storyline to come to an end after taking her sister Manpreet captive. So when will this story end? Here’s all we know so far.

Meena arrived in the village last year and in July it was revealed that she previously murdered her best friend Nadine. She has since gone on to kill three more people: Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

Her sister Manpreet started to get closer to the truth and when she met up with Nadine’s sister, Carol, Carol told Manpreet she believes Meena killed Nadine.

Will Meena kill her own sister in Emmerdale on Christmas Day? (Credit: ITV)
Manpreet started to get closer to the truth (Credit: ITV)

When Manpreet confronted Meena over her behaviour, she tried to kill her but the sisters ended up getting caught up in the Woolpack explosion.

Manpreet went into a coma, but came out of it and pretended not to remember the events leading up to the explosion.

Manpreet was soon discharged from the hospital and Meena promised to take care of her sister.

However Manpreet fell into Meena’s trap and she realised her sister does remember everything and is holding her captive.

Emmerdale fans call for Meena’s murder storyline to end

Meena is holding Manpreet captive (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper love life couldn’t be more different to her character Belle’s

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 29) Meena admitted to Manpreet that she murdered Nadine, Leanna, Andrea and Ben leaving her sister horrified.

Now fans are starting to get fed up with the storyline and are begging for it to come to an end.

So when is Meena’s storyline coming to an end?

Emmerdale: When does Meena’s storyline to come to an end?

Emmerdale are staying tight-lipped on when the storyline will finish and what happens next for Meena and Manpreet.

Meena is holding Manpreet captive, but will she manage to escape or become Meena’s next victim?

Will anyone else in the village catch on to what’s happening?

Read more: Emmerdale: Meena to stage a suicide and let her sister take the blame for her crimes?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

